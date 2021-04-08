William Blount scored early and often, dominating West while needing only five innings to secure a 14-0 run-rule victory.
“Last game, we beat West pretty severely so we just had to handle our business,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood told The Daily Times. “Just take care of business early, have a tone about you, stay elevated and play our softball and I feel like the kids did that.”
In her first varsity start, sophomore Anna Pugh was dominant, surrendering no hits, one walk and just two baserunners over four scoreless innings.
“Really my screwball, drop ball and changeup were all working,” Pugh said. “I was able to keep batters off balance. … My changeup is about 20 mph slower than my other two pitches and I was able to keep batters out in front of it.”
Pugh was consistent throughout her start, keeping West hitters off balance while striking out five batters and not allowing a ball to make it out of the infield.
“She was really loosey goosey,” Leatherwood said. “She’s like very easygoing and really his (the umpires) zone was catering to her game. She has a great drop ball and changeup and screw so his zone was calling for that and that always helps when the zone is in favor of your pitches. Anna just got in a groove. I was excited to see that.”
“I was just excited and ready for my chance,” Pugh added. “That and my teammates just keep me relaxed.”
William Blount’s offense kept consistent pressure on the Lady Rebels scoring every inning — and in an abundance of ways. The Lady Govs recorded six extra-base hits from five different players while also taking advantage of West fielding mistakes on the base paths.
“Their pitcher is really a great player,” Leatherwood said. “For the girls to handle the ball like they’re supposed to— I thought they did a great job in the box and he had a big zone so we were aggressive but I thought they were aggressive on strikes. I really have no complaints.”
William Blount entered the fourth inning with a 6-0 lead, needing four runs and a scoreless fifth inning to trigger the mercy rule. Still, Leatherwood emptied her dugout, using eight straight pinch hitters.
The Lady Govs responded with their best inning yet, recording seven hits and six runs while making hard contact off of West pitcher Felicity Boyce.
“It’s kind of hard because — I don’t want to say it was just 6-0 but it was just 6-0,” Leatherwood said. “It can escalate quickly but when I went to flip, coach Kevin Kelly kind of stuck up for them and said ‘I think our junior varsity and other players can handle this’ and they did an excellent job. I’m proud of one through nine and one through 25 today.”
Sophomore Rayane Hamilton pitched the fifth inning for the Lady Govs and after giving up a leadoff double — West’s only hit of the game — she dominated, striking out the final three batters to secure the run-rule victory.
William Blount will face Grace Christian — Knoxville at 5 p.m. and East Hamilton at 6:30 p.m. today on the opening day of the Gibbs Invitational.
