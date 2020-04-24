Eight-year-old Parker Pass has some advice for any kid suffering from cancer, like he did.
“You need to stay positive,” he said. “I was brave.”
Parker Pass — the little brother of William Blount softball player Kayley Pass — was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 4. He knows all too well the importance of sustaining those two outlooks while fighting for his life.
After three and a half years of intense chemotherapy, Parker Pass is thriving. He finished his last treatment in September and is using his story to help raise money for pediatric cancer research and treatment through the William Blount softball team’s fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
T-shirts to benefit the hospital can be purchased online until noon Sunday.
“If they donate, they can help scientists find a cure,” he said.
Even though the team’s season has ended, William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood wanted to recognize her players as well as raise money for a good cause. She began regularly flipping on the lights on the school’s field at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 military time) to recognize the class of 2020 and those seniors whose athletic careers came to an abrupt halt at the hands of the coronavirus pandemic.
On April 10, Leatherwood did something different. She invited Parker Pass to take over the light-flipping duties. He was slated to throw out the first pitch at William Blount’s annual Strike Out Cancer game, which was canceled along with the season. Instead, he threw one to his sister that night.
Leatherwood consulted Parker Pass’ mom, Sarah, about to whom to give the fundraising proceeds. Sarah Pass selected St. Jude because it specializes in pediatric cancer — among the leading causes of death in children.
“Until you’re thrown into this situation where your family member’s or your child’s life depends on the research that people do, you just don’t realize the importance of it,” Sarah Pass said. “Pediatric cancer can happen to any kid.”
The Passes learned that firsthand four years ago when their lives were turned upside down. They realized something might be wrong when Parker began feeling chest pain or, more specifically, bone pain in his sternum. He ran a consistent fever for almost two months and suffered frequent infections, catching seemingly everything.
Sarah Pass watched her son grow increasingly pale and lethargic by the day, prompting pediatricians to run weeks’ worth of blood work.
In July of 2016, Parker Pass was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia — a common type of cancer in children that attacks bone marrow and blood.
When asked what it was like getting that news, Sarah Pass sucked in air, and her voice turned shaky.
“Gut wrenching,” she said, fighting back tears. “I’m not really sure how I could describe that.”
Sarah Pass discovered something else troubling throughout Parker’s treatment. According to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, just 4% of the billions of dollars that are annually spent on cancer research and treatments are directed towards treating childhood cancer.
Sarah Pass said several of the drugs Parker took were meant for adults and that, if more specialized treatments existed for kids, better outcomes would, too.
“We found out when Parker was diagnosed just how little the funding was for pediatric cancer in general,” Sarah Pass said. “That’s hard to take when you see your child going through such a hard time.”
Parker Pass emerged from his fight with his big personality intact. Sarah Pass said he thinks he’s “famous” after receiving recognition over the years from the media as well as organizations such as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which made him its 2017 Boy of the Year.
When Sarah Pass told Parker he’d be in the spotlight again, he was pleased.
“’Yes,’” Sarah recalled him saying in response. “’I’m back in the news.’”
“He doesn’t lack in confidence at all,” she added.
He also doesn’t lack fans. William Blount softball players arrived for the field lighting on the night Parker Pass was being honored. From their cars, they honked wildly after he threw out a pitch — a celebration social-distancing style.
“Parker is famous in the community because, gosh, everyone wants to rally behind a little boy,” Leatherwood said. “A crowd wasn’t there, but you could really feel everyone’s presence.”
T-shirts can be purchased at strikeoutcancer2020.itemorder.com. For more information about St. Jude, visit stjude.org.
