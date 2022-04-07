The William Blount softball team has leaned on its slugging prowess in recent years, lacing line drives into the gaps and belting fly balls over the fence to sustain a high-powered offense.
That formula has not worked this season, and with senior MacKenzie Blevins spinning a gem in the circle, the Lady Governors relied on their short game to beat Bearden, 4-1, on Thursday at William Blount High School.
“This team’s identity, we still need to kind of figure that out, and yeah, if you go back to the team’s that have been successful, they were definitely power-hitting teams, but we have speed and we’re dynamic,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood told The Daily Times. “We have been focusing on contact, and we’ve been practicing on our short game. We’ve really made a weakness our strength, and I feel like we’ve put an emphasis on that and the girls executed today.”
William Blount (4-8, 2-4 District 4-4A) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth when senior third baseman Savannah Classon scored on a wild pitch only to have Bearden (7-5, 2-3) tie it up in the next half inning on a two-out RBI single by Lauren Spainhower.
William Blount senior left fielder Sierra Sexton led off the bottom of the fifth with an infield single and raced to second when Bearden third baseman Reese Waltman’s already late throw sailed past Abigail Kelton at first.
Olivia Kelly dropped down a bunt to move Sexton over to third and beat out the throw to first from Bearden catcher Bradynn Belcher. Sexton scored on a wild pitch that also allowed Kelly to advance from first to third, and then junior second baseman Kaley Turner drove in Kelly with a safety squeeze bunt.
Classon parlayed the small-ball execution into a RBI single to left that scored Turner and gave William Blount a 4-1 lead.
“I think advancing runners has been a woe,” Leatherwood said. “We’ve been getting on but not getting over and getting in. I talked to the girls and sure, it would be nice to have an eight-run inning every now and then, but sometimes four (runs) is enough. Sometimes it is not, but I felt like our defense held them at bay, and we executed getting them over and getting them in.
“We did what we had to do. We weren’t perfect, but plate discipline was big for us — making sure we’re swinging at the right pitches.”
The three-run fifth proved to be enough the pitching duo of Blevins and junior Anna Pugh.
Blevins limited Bearden to one run, seven hits and a walk while striking out three to pick up the win. Pugh earned the save after retiring all six batters she faced in the sixth and seventh.
“I think they’re doing a very good job in the circle of giving us a chance, and that’s all you can ask for,” Leatherwood said. “They’re doing their job: working on plans and working on their weaknesses and taking those to heart.”
William Blount turns its attention to the Gibbs Invitational, an event that provided a jolt of confidence that helped propel it to a region tournament appearance a year ago.
The Lady Governors will settle for taking the next step toward erasing a slow start from their memory this time around.
“We had some non-negotiables today, and energy was one of those,” Leatherwood said. “We didn’t match Maryville yesterday in our dugout. It has been like pulling teeth, so today I just laid it all out there and set some rules, and they rose to the occasion.
“This was a unified front today on all ends. That’s what we have to have to kind of flip the switch. We just want to drop the 3-8 (start). We don’t want to talk about it anymore.”
