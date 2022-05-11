William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood just wanted the Lady Governors to believe they could knock off defending state champion Farragut, and all signs before first pitch indicated they did.
Olivia Kelly sailing Avery Flatford's fifth pitch of the game over the left-field fence did as well, but the feeling did not last long.
William Blount junior right fielder Abby Barron was thrown out at home to end the first and Farragut shortstop Ava Guzowski answered with a three-run home run in the bottom half. It only got worse from there as the Lady Governors' suffered a 12-1 run-rule defeat in five innings that put an end to their season Tuesday at John Sevier Elementary School.
"In the beginning of the game, it looked like we were ready to battle them, but it's hard when you get down," Leatherwood told The Daily Times. "They have phenomenal hitting, but our pitching staff is good enough to beat them. It's just getting them to believe that and using their tools to the best of their ability to keep those hitters off balance is what we have to look to.
"We've been battle-tested all season and in some of these games, and I was just hoping the tides were going to turn. It's unfortunate (that it didn't happen)."
William Blount starter Rayane Hamilton bounced back and retired the next six batters she faced after Guzowski's bomb, but the extra workload thrust upon the junior since senior MacKenzie Blevins' season-ending ankle injury versus Heritage on April 22 seemed to take its toll in the fifth.
Hamilton walked Addison Pressley to leadoff the third and then gave up back-to-back singles — the latter scoring Pressley — before giving up a two-run home run to District 4-4A Player of the Year Lauren Brakovec. Hailey Nichols capped a five-run third for the Lady Admirals (33-3-1) with a RBI single that plated Kaitlyn Atwell.
Farragut put the mercy rule into effect with four runs off junior reliever Anna Pugh in the fourth.
A healthy Blevins could have helped.
William Blount (14-15) had won six of its last eight games before playing Heritage and held a 5-2 lead in that county rivalry when Blevins sprained her ankle on the first-base bag after racing down the line to beat out a bang-bang play.
Hamilton and Pugh filled in admirably, and gained invaluable experience in what will be their roles next season, but the Lady Governors missed their ace.
"I think if you add Mak to the mix and we have a staff of three, I think this looks different because we would have been able to use Ray differently," Leatherwood said. "Endurance-wise, she was good for two right there, but when we've gone back-to-back (games), there's been a cutoff point.
"If we have Mak to go to after one time through the lineup, this game looks a lot different, but it is what it is. You have to control the controllables, and we had an opportunity to win with two decent pitchers in the circle."
However, Blevins not have fixed the Lady Governors only being able to record two hits after Kelly's leadoff home run.
The only other time William Blount put a runner in scoring position after Barron was thrown out at home came in the fourth when senior third baseman Savannah Classon hit a one-out double to right. Senior shortstop Maddie Turner followed with a fly out to right and then senior first baseman Erin Simerly struck out to end the inning.
"I wanted to send these seniors out on a high note, but I don't think we can say that today," Leatherwood said. "We still didn't make adjustments in the box. Olivia's swing was it. We can sit here and talk about the circle, but yesterday our best defense was a good offense."
William Blount rode its offense to the region semifinals a year ago, but it never had the same explosiveness this season, leading to a campaign that featured more adversity than celebration.
The hope is that those struggles provide motivation in the offseason and create a belief that next season will be different.
"We need a gut check," Leatherwood said. "We need to look at why we were failing and look at the data that's there and not get emotional about it. I think each player needs to be accountable for what they can bring next season and what they have to adjust, and even I'm included in that."
