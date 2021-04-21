Powell senior pitcher Delayna Bryant limited the William Blount softball team to four hits over seven innings to hand the Lady Governors a 4-1 defeat Wednesday in Knoxville.
William Blount senior left fielder Maggie Garland tallied two of William Blount's four hits.
Junior pitcher MacKenzie Blevins pitched well in opposition of Bryant, allowing four runs (two earned) on eight hits while striking out six over six innings. The Lady Governors (15-9) committed three errors behind Blevins.
William Blount will attempt to get back on track when it travels to face Farragut, which is undefeated in District 4-AAA play, at 5:30 p.m. today.
