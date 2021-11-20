William Blount softball coach Amanda Leatherwood knew Savannah Classon had the potential to be college-level prospect before she ever played a game at William Blount.
“I worked UT’s softball camps, and (former Tennessee assistant) Marty McDaniel had put her on my radar and said, ‘Hey, you got this kid who is amazing and coming to you,’” Leatherwood told The Daily Times. “As soon as I saw her, I understood. She just has a presence about her when you meet her.”
Classon has lived up the billing since joining the Lady Governors, slashing .441/.511/.963 last season with a program record-tying 15 home runs and 52 RBIs to be named The Daily Times Softball Player of the Year.
Colleges took notice, too, and Classon cemented the first stop of her collegiate career by signing with Chattanooga State Community College on Friday at William Blount High School.
“Actually reaching this goal and getting to this day has brought me a lot of joy because all the hard work has finally paid off,” Classon said.
Classon stated she chose Chattanooga State because of the opportunities it presented in terms of both education and softball as well as the relationship she built with the coaching staff.
It also opens the possibility of climbing the collegiate ladder in the next few years.
“I’ve definitely thought about going to the next level after Chatt State, but it just depends on my career and what I want to study,” Classon said. “My goal would be to play at a D-I school, but we’ll see in the future.”
Leatherwood has the same confidence regarding Classon's ability to make a jump in college as she did when she first met her outside the fences of William Blount's softball field.
“I think she definitely has D-I capability and could even do that now, but I think it boils down to the feeling Savannah had about Chatt State,” Leatherwood said. “I think she’ll have to take it as it comes. It’s such a journey, and you don’t know what can happen in those four years, but I know for me, College was the best four years of my life, and I always hope that my girls have the same experience.”
Classon has plenty of time between now and then. At the moment, the focus is still on leading the Lady Govs and making the most of her senior season.
"It's going to be hard to take a step up from (my junior season), but that's my goal," Classon said. "I just want to do the best I can."
