William Blount patiently worked its offense on the opening possession Tuesday night. After several passes around the perimeter, Cameron George connected with a cutter breaking open in the paint. The ensuing lay-up rolled off the rim, as did a following put-back attempt.
Repeating a similar sequence several times, including the opening possession of the second half, ended up spelling the difference in a close game. Despite a strong last quarter comeback, William Blount fell 49-46 to the Knoxville West Rebels Tuesday night.
The win vaults West (9-15, 7-6 District 4-AAA) above William Blount (16-12, 6-8) in final district standings.
“It’s a bitter loss,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. “We really had our chances and a win could have really helped for (district tournament) seeding.”
William Blount missed layups on two of its first three possessions and turned the ball over on its third. The Governors did not score until nearly six minutes had elapsed. The slow start extended through three quarters, as West held the home team to single digits in each period while taking a 19-14 lead at the half.
“We are going to have to focus in better and make those bunnies, those easy shots,” Windle said. “Throughout the course of a game, that could be the difference. You don’t know it at the time but that can be the difference, such as tonight.”
Trailing 34-23 entering the final quarter, the Governors mounted a strong comeback. Back-to-back 3-point shots from Marshall Cooper brought William Blount to a one-bucket deficit at 46-43 with just over a minute to play, but West hit 3 of 4 from the charity stripe to pull ahead 49-43.
A wild sequence turned the slow-moving contest into a thriller in the final seconds.
Cole Gibson hit a 3-pointer and the buzzer sounded, but after huddling, the referees added 1.1 second to the clock. William Blount then corralled a long West throw-in and once again after consultations, another 0.1 second was added.
The final throw-in was tapped out of bounds by West guard Altin Perry to quash the attempt for a miracle comeback story.
Cameron George led William Blount with 15 points.
West was led by Houston Dyer with 15 points, with several buckets coming from offensive rebounds. The Rebels also got a lift off the bench from Phillip Leadbetter, who stroked three 3-pointers in the second half.
William Blount hosts Sequoyah Thursday evening for Senior Night.
William Blount girls 66, Knoxville West 20: The Lady Governors started action in the opening contest with the mother of all runs on the way to a dominant win.
William Blount scored the first 44 points of the game before West (7-18, 1-12 District 4-AAA) hit the scoreboard late in the second period on a free throw from Imani Hardin.
The lopsided victory helps William Blount (16-12, 5-9) complete district play on a positive note after dropping six of its last seven games.
“We don’t feel we’ve been playing to our potential in the last few games against some really good teams,” William Blount coach Todd Wright said. “Tonight we feel we got a little closer to our potential, as far as rebounding, execution-wise and doing lots of things well.”
Jenna Kallenberg opened scoring with a long three. Before the first period ended with a 25-0 Lady Governor lead, Kallenberg added another trey and was joined by Mattie Kelley and Sara Kagley with long balls.
Kallenberg had 13 points, and Kagley scored 11. McKenna Myers led William Blount with 15 points.
McKenna Myers added one of the team’s seven 3-pointers early in the second period, which ended with a 46-3 William Blount lead.
Myers led scoring with 15 points. Kallenberg totaled 13 and Kagley finished with 11 points. William Blount substituted heavily and its 59-15 lead entering the fourth quarter started the mercy-rule running clock.
“I don’t know what to say about that start,” William Blount coach Todd Wright said. “It would be nice to shoot the ball like that all the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.