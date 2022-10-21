William Blount students celebrated Halloween early, wearing inventive costumes and makeup, but the scariest of images was the Governors defense.
William Blount allowed Hardin Valley, a team that had scored just 68 points in its previous eight games, to rack up six touchdowns and 317 rushing yards on the way to the Hawks’ first win of the year by a 42-25 count.
“We haven’t stopped anybody all year,” William Blount coach Robert Reeves told The Daily Times, after first having a lengthy talk with his players inside the Governors locker room.
Hardin Valley (1-8) gashed quickly through the William Blount (0-9) defense for 69 yards in six plays for the opening score. The Govs matched that with a lengthy drive, but Hardin Valley kept blasting through the line.
Junior Tayvon Morelan did the most damage, picking up 226 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns, including a 54-yard run after a short Governors punt opened the third quarter. Morelan picked up many of his yards after initial contact, either by pushing piles forward or by bouncing off would-be tacklers at the line of scrimmage and breaking for bigger gains.
After the first of two Brett Cortez interceptions, Morelan’s 51-yard scamper set up a second quick Hawks touchdown and William Blount never pulled closer.
“The O-line was blocking very well,” Morelan said. “We dominated and the coaches made good calls.”
After the teams traded opening touchdowns, Hardin Valley took the lead for good with another run-dominated possession, feeding Morelan or feeding off of him with quick inside reverses.
William Blount got a good runback from Eli Walker on the following kickoff but, as often happened to the Governors, a holding penalty wiped out the brief boost.
The teams traded another set of touchdowns but William Blount’s point-after kick was no good and Hardin Valley took a 21-13 lead into halftime. The Governors touchdown play was a perfect strike from Cortez, after eluding a heavy rush, finding Walker streaking through the end zone for a 29-yard score.
The two long Morelan runs early in the third quarter helped the Hawks surge ahead. The Governors offense tried to keep pace, with Walker taking touchdown receptions from Cortez for two more scores, but William Blount simply could not stop the Hawks.
“The most disappointing thing is, we had victory in our reach, but then we came out in the second half and didn’t execute what we needed to do, to be successful,” Reeves said. “We jumped offsides on a critical down, we didn’t hit the right reads, we just did stuff that teams that aren’t very good do.”
Walker, one of seven WB players being honored on Senior Night, was a bright spot on the offense with three touchdown receptions. Fellow senior T.J. Pierce punched in the first WB touchdown on a 1-yard plunge on fourth down.
“There aren’t many of us (seniors) on the team, but we all play a big part on this team,” Walker said. “We always try to teach the younger ones how to do things right, what to do and when to do it.
“I feel like we are starting to make a turn. It may not show in the record, but you can see the younger kids starting to believe in themselves. I have faith in the upcoming classes, even though it might have been a little too late for us (seniors).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.