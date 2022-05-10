Savannah Classon, Abby Barron and Olivia Kelly spent part of Mother's Day at Chris Houser Field getting in extra batting practice this past Sunday.
The William Blount softball trio were eager to perfect their approach at the plate, just days removed from a 1-0 loss to Maryville that placed them in the loser's bracket of the District 4-4A tournament.
It paid off Monday with the Lady Governors' season on the line.
In an elimination game at John Sevier Elementary, No. 5-seed William Blount tallied 11 hits and scored six runs in the fourth inning to beat No. 2 Bearden, 8-6, and move on in the tournament.
Classon finished 2-of-3 at the plate, including a solo home run in the sixth inning that added some insurance to the Lady Govs' lead.
"What I love is how I've seen Savannah grow," William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood told The Daily Times. "Savannah, Olivia and Abby came and hit on Sunday, on Mother's Day. Just every rep was quality. I just felt full confidence in them. I think it was a response to (the Maryville game)."
William Blount (14-14) took a 1-0 lead in the second on Rayane Hamilton's RBI single that scored Maddie Turner, but the Lady Governors had an opportunity to add to that advantage in the third.
Facing two outs, Classon and Turner both singled to get a pair of runners on, then Erin Simerly drew a walk to load the bases. William Blount came up empty, however, but they didn't make the same mistake twice.
After Hamilton and Tate Romero led off the fourth with back-to-back walks off of Bearden pitcher Lauren Spainhower, Kaley Turner hit a hard grounder that rolled into center to plate two runs and extend the Lady Govs' lead to 3-0.
Maddie Turner brought in another run three at-bats later before Simerly blew the game open by smacking a three-run shot over the wall in center to put William Blount ahead 7-0.
"I really liked that we stepped up one through nine (in the batting order)," Leatherwood said. "I really liked that some kids who have been waiting to show up, showed up. Erin's really been one of those. She's showed up in some big moments, but it's been sporadic. I just wanted her to have a good outing. She's a great team player and I just want her to feel good.
"Erin can smash a ball when she's selective, when she's getting her pitch and she stays balanced. You know, all of those things that we preach and work on, she put together."
For the most part, William Blount's defense was a worthy compliment to what it did at the plate. Hamilton, who started at pitcher for the Lady Govs, went more than six innings and recorded two strikeouts.
She held Bearden (13-9-1) to just one run for four innings until the Bulldogs managed a six-run bottom seventh that cut William Blount's lead to two.
"From (Hamilton's) sophomore season to now, our trust level with her has grown so much because there have been big innings that she's given up and just lost it," Leatherwood said. "For her to push through the number of pitches that she did and still be able to give us ground balls and fly balls speaks to her maturity and her worth ethic this season."
The win sets William Blount up with its third meeting against No. 1 Farragut this season. The Lady Govs lost twice to the Lady Admirals during the regular season, including a 12-0 run-rule loss on April 19.
The two will square off at 8 p.m. today at John Sevier Elementary School in another elimination game.
"I just want them to have a mentality against Farragut that they can win," Leatherwood said. "Just give (Farragut) a game and compete."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.