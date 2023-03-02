KNOXVILLE — William Blount spent the first 13 minutes of Thursday’s Region 2-4A championship dissecting Karns’ zone defense by taking advantage of slow-footed big man Aiden Goins.
The Govs got Goins going one way and utilized cuts and pinpoint passes to fill the area he vacated for wide open layups en route to an early double-digit point advantage.
Then the ball movement stopped, and an offense that seemed machine-like became less effective, especially with junior guard Caden Windle battling foul trouble.
A deviation from what worked not only allowed Karns back in the game, but it also handed William Blount a 74-69 loss at Karns High School that forces the Governors to travel to defending Class 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett for Monday’s sectional round.
“Once we got that lead, unfortunately we got away from what was working,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. “We had a couple of turnovers that led to transition buckets for them, and that’s all they need to get going.”
William Blount (30-5) scored 36 points in the first 13 minutes, 11 seconds and 33 over the final 18:49.
Karns (26-7) rattled off an 11-2 run to close out the first half to trim a 36-24 William Blount advantage down to a one-possession game.
The Governors and Beavers proceeded to go back and forth for the entirety of the second half with no team leading by more than four until Karns’ Jaylen Roberts slammed home an exclamation point at the buzzer following a turnover on William Blount’s final offensive possession.
Caden Windle, who scored 20 of his team-high 23 points in the first half, sat for most of the second half after picking up his third and fourth fouls in the third quarter, but junior forward Grady Robertson and senior guard Bryson Stewart stepped up.
Robertson tallied 18 of his 22 points after the intermission and Stewart scored five of his 14 in the fourth quarter.
“We had guys step up that can play,” Windle said. “Everybody contributed. I know it’s hard when you have your leader sitting on the bench with foul trouble, but that’s stuff you have to overcome. I thought we did that well, and a couple plays here and there make the difference.”
Stewart, however, left two points on the floor that could have forced overtime.
He made his first of two trips to the free-throw line in the final minute with William Blount trailing, 69-66, with 21 seconds remaining and missed the first before making the second. He was fouled on a potential game-tying 3-pointer 11 seconds later but once again missed the first before hitting the final two.
“He’s a great free-throw shooter,” Windle said. “We expect him to make those, and I believe he will next time.”
JJ Faulkner hit two free throws on the other end to give Karns a 72-69 lead. William Blount advanced past half court before calling a timeout to draw something up, but it never got a look to tie as Robertson tripped and lost the ball — the most costly in a series of turnovers that plagued the Govs.
“We have to protect the ball better and secure it,” Windle said. “The ball is the most precious thing in the game because without you can’t play, so we have to protect it better.”
William Blount missed out on an opportunity to add a region championship plaque to the District 4-4A title it won over Hardin Valley on Feb. 21, but it still has the first state tournament berth in program history to play for.
“This would have been nice, but in the big scheme of things, the next game is the one that matters,” Windle said. “How we recover, how we bounce back and how we show our character and resiliency is what will determine that game.”
