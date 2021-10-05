FARRAGUT — In recounting what she saw from her team Tuesday, William Blount coach Kendra Swafford used a word that could just as easily describe an eccentric band or just a plucky person: “spunk.”
“I definitely saw some more energy and a little more spunk especially out of our offense,” Swafford told The Daily Times.
That liveliness was apparent as the No. 6-seeded Lady Governors swept No. 7 Lenoir City in straight sets, 25-7, 25-17, 25-10, to stay alive in the District 4-AAA tournament.
The Lady Governors (8-18) consistently smacked the ball down against the Lady Panthers, who struggled to defend William Blount’s power. Gracie Love and Christina Glass paced William Blount with nine kills each, and Katie Sylvia had five aces.
The Lady Governors took a quick lead in the first set before eventually dominating it. Ahead 11-7, they went on a 14-0 run the rest of the way, with Lenoir City putting forth little resistance.
“It’s definitely a big thing,” Swafford said. “It gives you a good edge because if you have a couple of mental errors or any errors at all, it kind of gives you a cushion. And I think that that definitely helped us out. It gives confidence for the girls and our team.”
It took longer for William Blount to take control of the second set; the score was tied six times before the Lady Governors snagged two straight points for an 8-6 advantage and led down the stretch to inch one set closer to victory.
The third set’s score stayed close early as well, but just like the second, William Blount pulled ahead and never gave up its advantage. This time, though, the Lady Governors held the Lady Panthers to just 10 points as the match seemed decided in the set’s latter stages.
At times this season, Swafford has been frustrated with her team’s effort and mentality. She was pleased with what she saw with their season on the line after losing to county rival Heritage in the first round Monday.
“I think we’re still a really young team,” Swafford said. “I think we’re definitely better than where we started. The effort’s there. We just need to be consistent, that’s really all it is is the consistency. Some days we come out and dominate like this, then other days we’re just not here mentally. Just having some consistency is something we’re still working on.”
William Blount will face No. 4 Hardin Valley at 5 p.m. today at Lenoir City High School.
Swafford hopes a dominating performance helps her team in a match she predicts to be hard-fought, as is typically the case between the Lady Governors and the Lady Hawks.
“I think that helped us just to have a little confidence against Hardin Valley,” Swafford said. “Every time we play Hardin Valley, it’s usually a competitive match. So I’m hoping that (the win) gives us a little bit of confidence for that to kind of work on some things that we can use against them as well.”
