GREENBACK — William Blount’s 3-1 victory at Greenback on Thursday meant much more than just another early-season win.
For a team coming off a one-win campaign and with a new coaching staff, the solid road win over a Cherokees (0-2) program that advanced to sectionals last season proved the Governors (2-0-1) are taking the right first steps.
“It just really helps us show that what we’re doing in practice is paying off,” William Blount co-head coach Drew Ownby told The Daily Times. “Just helps us build momentum going for the next game. We’re of the mindset of, ‘Taking the next game up.’ It doesn’t matter who the opponent is. We just want to take it to them.
“We’re trying to instill that culture in this program and that’s kind of where we’re at.”
Jonas Torres, Dylan Stuart and Alex Flores all scored in the first half for William Blount, but it was the Govs defense that truly set the tone Thursday.
William Blount held Greenback scoreless across the first 40 minutes, and the Cherokees’ only goal came from Paul Pifer on an assist from his brother, fellow standout Noah Pifer.
It was the result of William Blount having its own key players, both newcomers and veterans who have taken upon themselves the goal of rebuilding the program.
“We have Jeremy Miller, a senior transfer who came in. He’s given us some valuable minutes,” Ownby said. “We’ve got some good freshmen coming in. Lukas Baker (is) really playing well and Enrique Gonzalez also playing really well.”
Paul Pifer’s goal marked Greenback’s first score this season, one that got off to a slow start Tuesday when the Cherokees dropped their season opener to Harriman, 2-0. Fox was glad to see the Pifers, arguably the biggest pieces in Greenback’s offensive puzzle, show their effectiveness yet again.
“It’s very good. It’s good to see it again,” Greenback coach Rob Fox said. “This is only our second game and we were shut out our first game. We just didn’t play very well. So we got a goal tonight. We need to do more, we need to produce more at the attacking end, but we at least saw a glimpse of what we got a lot of last year, so we’re hoping to see more of it still.”
Fox was also complimentary of Austin Hamilton and Jagger Woodard, whom he said handled the midfield well for Greenback, plus Cade Brown and goalkeeper Isiah Flowers.
Besides Paul Pifer’s goal, most of the drama in the second half centered around thrilling saves from Flowers and William Blount’s Rafael Sanchez, as well as the multiple yellow cards that were issued as frustrations mounted.
“We were a tale of two different halves on this one,” Fox said. “The first half, we were a little flat. We looked a little bit like we did Tuesday night, which I wasn’t real happy with our output on Tuesday. Then our first half tonight was a little more of the same. The second half, we totally changed. Our second half, we looked like we were ready to play ball. We decided we were ready to play physical and we were ready to play defense.
“Things got a little chippy, I don’t like that and I know the William Blount coach doesn’t like that, but it was good at least to see them all emotional and ready to play. With that, we played better in that second half than we did our first half.”
That theme of improvement translated to William Blount as well, as the Govs left Greenback more confident in their rebuilding plan than ever.
“It’s big for us,” Ownby said. “We want to get the season off on the right foot, get started off early. Kind of set the tone for how we want our program to go going forward.”
