With over half of its 52-man roster composed of sophomores and freshmen, the William Blount football team is accustomed to playing teams with more depth, speed and strength.
This week, the Governors face another challenge, traveling to face a West Ridge team at 7 p.m. Friday that has some imposing size as well.
“They’re big,” William Blount coach Robert Reeves said without hesitation, when asked his first impression of West Ridge (2-3, 0-2 Region 1-6A).
“They’re really big, actually,” Reeves continued after chuckling. “They’ve got one guy who’s 425 pounds, right at 400, a big kid. They’ve got two defensive linemen who are 6-foot-5, outside backer types.”
Senior Jacob Cassell is listed at 6-foot-4 and 405 pounds. The 66-man West Ridge roster shows several other players over 6-foot-3 or 230 pounds. Reeves mentioned senior lineman Jesse Barnes, 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, and 6-foot-3, 195 pound junior Carson Sanders as key playmakers along the defensive front.
The Wolves run multiple defensive formations with a base 4-2, shifting often into 3-4.
“The main thing you see is that if you have three receivers, they are going to cover three and bring eight,” Reeves said. “They always try to bring one more man than you can block for. They are an aggressive defense that likes to put pressure on you.”
Offensively, West Ridge has changed during the season to more of a flex-bone running oriented scheme with veer options.
“We didn’t see that (in film) earlier in the year, they probably had to adapt to their personnel, much like we’ve had to do, based on injuries and other issues,” Reeves said. “They are doing some really nice things with it, it seems.”
Production has varied, as the Wolves scored over 40 points in both of their wins but have been shut out in one loss and limited to under 14 points in two others.
Reeves singled out two juniors for strong work in last week’s non-region 43-7 loss to Sevier County.
“Mykel Slusher did a really nice job at left tackle,” Reeves said. “It’s a natural position for him and I could see him playing that in college. He’s a big young man and just needs to work on strength in the off-season. He had a nice game.”
Reeves also complimented quarterback Brett Cortez, who played a good bit in the defensive backfield as well.
“Cortez is playing both ways now,” Reeves said. “We try not to, obviously, since he’s the quarterback, but there are times we have to get him in, because we have limited depth and we have to put him in the secondary to help us out.”
The junior supplied the bulk of the Governors offense against Sevier County with his passing and scrambling, as the Smoky Bears completely shut down any semblance of a ground attack. The ability of Cortez to evade the heavy-blitzing Wolves defense may be a crucial factor in William Blount’s offensive success in Blountville.
A key factor on both sides of the ball is consistency, as the Governors have shown flashes of strong play mixed in with lapses and being overmatched.
“There’s times we’ve done some really good things, but there’s times we’ve shown our youth,” Reeves said. “Our kids work hard, but sometimes when you are playing with sophomores and juniors or even freshmen against seniors, there are some growing pains. We’re having to fight through those growing pains, but it’s hard to do in 6A football.”
William Blount (0-6, 0-2), West Ridge and Morristown East are all winless in Region play and all face each other down the final stretch. The team that fares best in those matchups will secure one of the region’s four playoff spots.
“We’ve got a lot to play for, and so do they,” Reeves said. “We told our kids, we’re playing for an opportunity to be in the playoffs. Hopefully, we’ll have a good game.”
