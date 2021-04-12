Each William Blount tennis team defeated Heritage, with the boys winning, 8-1, and the girls winning, 7-2, to complete a sweep of its county rivals Monday at Heritage High School.
William Blount's Baylor Cupp, John Macon, Braden Arritt, Braxton Whitehead and Atticius Coulter won the first five singles matches with relative ease before the Mountaineers picked up their lone win when Andrew Puckett defeated Gabe Crye.
The Governors (10-1, 6-0 Large Class District 4) then swept a trio of doubles matches, surrendering only three points.
The Lady Mountaineers got off to a better start with Laine McAmis and Sophia Taube winning two of the first three singles matches against Estella Bookout and Lily Bookout, but William Blount's Ella Webb, Jenna Laudermilk, Morgan Henrickson and Chloie Odell secured the other bouts. The Lady Governors (7-2, 5-1) swept the doubles matches to complete the victory.
