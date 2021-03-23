William Blount and Alcoa tennis players enjoyed sunny skies and moderate temperatures for the second opening day in a row for both teams Tuesday afternoon.
The 2020 season ended with both squads a perfect 1-0 after opening-day victories last March, before the season was abruptly ended by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both William Blount teams remain undefeated since 2019 after completing 9-0 home-court sweeps over the Tornadoes.
The closest matches for the Lady Governors both ended with 8-3 wins, in the No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles matches.
The Governors won even more decisively, with six 8-0 shutouts.
Alcoa coach Rob Daugherty took a second to choose his words when asked how the day had gone for the Tornadoes.
“It was a pretty day out, let’s just start with that,” Daugherty said with a chuckle. “But we got to play and it’s been fun. I’ve got 13 kids right now and four have played tennis before.
“We’re getting a lot better and we’ll get better all the time. This is a hard match to start with, but I think we’ll compete in our league a little bit.”
Bayler Cupp, the sophomore son of WB athletic director Scott Cupp, led the Governors with an 8-0 win on the top court against senior Christian Gornto. Cupp and John Macon, who won the No. 2 matchup also 8-0, completed a perfect day by hanging a goose-egg on Gornto and Orlando Sifentes in the top doubles court.
“The boys team is deep, and they should do well,” William Blount coach Wendy Petty said. “Should somebody be sick or injured, I’ve got boys that can step in and do just as well as somebody that’s out.”
Braden Arritt, Braxton Whitehead and Gabb Crye also won their singles matches at 8-0, with the only blemish on the Governors coming in a still-convincing 8-1 win by Tucker Martin on the No. 5 court.
“It’s unfortunate that we lost,” Gornto said, “but getting some of the rust off and getting back out here, and just being able to have a senior year with my coach and all the guys is very important to me.”
The Lady Governors also dominated on every court. The closest singles match was an 8-3 win over Alina Patel by senior Lily Bookout.
The two traded breaks up to 3-3, with Bookout struggling on her serve. Bookout then held to go ahead and took the last five sets, finishing just before a light drizzle started to hit the courts.
“I struggled with the serve early and let that get in my head a little bit,” Bookout said. “Once I got that cleared up, I kind of snapped back and it was pretty smooth sailing from there.”
Bookout’s sophomore sister Estella Bookout won on court one with an 8-0 whitewash over Catherine Buchanon.
Ella Webb won the No. 2 court battle 8-0 and teamed with Estella Bookout for another 8-0 romp over Buchanon and Katherine Anderson at No. 1 doubles.
“We’ve only got six girls, so I need every single one of them for every match,” Petty said. “We’re going to make it work. The girls are committed, and they’re doing well.”
Alcoa struggled in the opener but Daugherty is confident that both Tornadoes teams will do well within Small Class District 3 play.
“(Buchanon) is going to be good in our league,” Daugherty said. “She’s a freshman and she is going to be really good. (Anderson) is a freshman and she’ll be pretty good, too, in the long run.”
William Blount jumps into Large Class District 4 play hosting Maryville at 4 p.m. today. Alcoa, which will use Springbrook Park for its home court this season, hosts Samuel Everett School of Innovation on Thursday.
