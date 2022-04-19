Baylor Cupp and John Macon have much larger ambitions for the season, but the dynamic juniors crossed one big goal off the list Tuesday evening on the William Blount tennis courts.
The two Governors led the way for a William Blount sweep over Heritage and a claim to the Blount County championship, as both boys and girls teams completed play against the three other local schools with unblemished records.
The Lady Governors edged Heritage, 6-3, by taking two of three doubles matches.
The 9-0 victory for the Governors sewed up at least a tie for the top spot in District 4-AA regular season play. William Blount (10-1, 6-0) shut out Heritage (10-2, 6-2) with Macon and Cupp dominating, losing only one game while cruising to wins on the top two singles courts as well as the No. 1 doubles.
“We all wanted to win this, as a team,” Cupp told The Daily Times. “Personal goals aside, this was a team goal, to be county champs. Hopefully we’ll move forward and win the district as a team and go on to state, also.”
While top-seed Macon and Cupp both dominated their courts, William Blount won the 9-0 whitewash thanks to spirited comebacks on courts three and six.
“(Jace Arritt and Nick Fish) were both down 3-6, but then refocused and came back and won, 8-6,” William Blount coach Wendy Petty said. “Being down 6-3, that’s not easy. That was huge for us.”
Atticus Coulter and Braxton Whitehead completed the WB sweep in singles. William Blount started the day’s win with three commanding wins in the doubles matches, with the closest contest being an 8-3 victory for Arritt and Whitehead rolling past Isaiah Fleming and Brock Johnson.
Lady Mountaineer Laine McAmis claimed the singles championship within county play with an 8-5 win over Ella Webb in a lengthy and strongly contested match on the top girls court.
McAmis pushed out to a 5-2 lead early on before the two seniors went four straight games without a hold, with three straight single-deuce points deciding breaks. Serving at match point, McAmis used a sweet drop shot to help hold off Webb to claim one of only two Heritage points on the six singles courts.
“I just wasn’t playing smart there early on,” McAmis said. “(Webb) lives at the net, she’s a really talented net player. I was just trying to hit it over the net and she was just living off those. I realized I had to hit deep, heavy balls to give me a chance of coming back and taking the points.”
William Blount freshman Ava Webb, sister of Ella Webb, charged back from a 4-2 deficit to claim an 8-5 win on court two over Heritage senior Mia Sanchez. The Webb sisters also earned the first of two Lady Gov points in doubles action with a lengthy 8-6 win over McAmis and Sanchez.
Sophia Taube and Claire Hackney broke the Lady Govs’ momentum with an 8-6 win for Heritage (8-4, 5-3) on doubles court two, but singles wins from Ava Webb, Reese Boring, Natalie Anderson and Chloe O’Dell propelled William Blount (6-5) to victory.
“We had several close matches,” Heritage coach Paul Puckett said. “We could have played a little better in some matches, but you’ve got to give it to William Blount. They came out and played better than we did today.”
Heritage hosts Farragut this afternoon in another crucial match to determine seeding in the district tournament. William Blount travels to Karns for another District 4 Large School match on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.