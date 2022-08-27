William Blount’s coaching staff knew things had to change.
As they prepared for Friday’s home opener against Karns, the Governors’ coaches decided that continuing to run the Wing-T, at least the way they had been, wasn’t the best move.
“We went back, watched film, identified some big issues that we had,” William Blount coach Robert Reeves told The Daily Times. “We’re very young, and some of my sophomores aren’t ready to play at this level yet. I’m not trying to put a kid in a position that he’s not going to be successful in.”
While the Wing-T typically utilizes an under-center setup with wingbacks, William Blount already had a scheme combining the Wing-T with the shotgun formation in its playbook. It ran most of its offense through that formula in Friday’s 42-14 loss to the Beavers at Mike White Field.
Part of the concern for Reeves in continuing to run the traditional Wing-T was forcing younger offensive linemen to make specific plays, like down blocking, against older, bigger defensive players.
“Because I care about them and my kids’ coaches care about them, we looked at modifying our Wing-T package so that we’re still running the wing plays, but we’re doing it from the shotgun,” Reeves said. “That way, we don’t have to play as many wings. We still have a lot of Wing-T philosophies, but we’re just putting our kids in some better positions to be successful.”
The Govs (0-2) saw some success with their new-look offense, scoring their first two touchdowns of the season. The first came when quarterback Brett Cortez connected with fellow junior Garrett Clark for a 20-yard score, despite a flag for defensive pass interference on the play.
Cortez finished 5-of-13 passing for 62 yards and the touchdown. Though William Blount’s offense was sometimes hampered due to errant snaps and miscues on exchanges, perhaps due to the change in offensive style, Cortez made multiple plays with his legs and was able to showcase his playmaking ability in a more wide-open system.
“(Cortez) is trying to do so much for our team that sometimes, he’s doing too much, which is tough on a kid,” Reeves said. “He’s a great competitor. That kid’s a baller. He loves to be out here, he’s a great teammate. I told him today, I said, ‘We’ve got to do some things to help you take advantage of your skillset’ without putting too much pressure on him. I think at times, he feels like he has to do too much.”
For the Govs’ second touchdown, with just minutes remaining in the game, freshman Ayden Kline took a handoff from Cortez on a counter and followed pulling guard Rhett Endsley into the end zone from 13 yards out.
William Blount largely dominated time-of-possession, having the ball for 28 minutes, 33 seconds, thanks in part to a run-heavy play calling style.
Of its 60 offensive plays, 47 were runs, and 148 of its 210 total yards came through the running game.
The Govs also had 15 first downs, three of which stemmed from Karns penalties. Despite breaking in a new look, William Blount only had two flags called on them. That harkens back to Reeves’ overall vision for the foundation he wants to build at William Blount.
“My goal is we want to bring pride. We want to bring pride into our program and how we act in the classroom, how we play, what we do on the field,” Reeves said. “You’ll notice we haven’t had a lot of penalties. We strive for discipline, that’s one of the things we talk about. I’m really proud of that, and we’re going to build on that.
“We’re going to turn the corner. It’s just going to take some time.”
