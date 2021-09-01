As far as William Blount head coach Phillip Shadowens is concerned, the season begins anew on Friday.
The Governors (0-2) are looking to leave back-to-back losses that began a season of promise in the rearview when they travel to Dandridge to open Region 1-6A play against Jefferson County (1-1).
Coming off of a 41-23 loss to Clinton in the season opener and then a 40-7 defeat against Karns last week, success in region play keeps William Blount’s goals of a playoff berth alive. That’s the message Shadowens has given his team this past week.
“It’s been pretty simple,” Shadowens told The Daily Times. “Really, the first two games of the year, you’re obviously disappointed, but it has no effect on your long term goals. This week, we’re 0-0 going into the region. We’ve seen some positive things in practice and in our response, and now it’s just a matter of getting it done on a Friday night.”
The Patriots split their first two games of the season, losing to Sevier County 21-13 in Week 1 before responding with a 60-0 drubbing of Cocke County last week.
Jefferson County has been anchored by its defense through two games, with six total sacks, 86 tackles and an interception so far.
Junior linebacker Nolan Bissell is responsible for 11 of those tackles and a sack in two appearances for the Patriots, and he’s a player Shadowens identified early as a potential problem for the Governors offense.
“Well I think (Jefferson County) are very sound defensively in what they do,” Shadowens said. “They have a really good linebacker (Bissell) that plays well and their defensive line is very aggressive. I know they have played good defense in both of their first two games.”
William Blount struggled offensively against Karns, particularly in the run game where it posted just 62 yards on the ground.
The Governors out-passed the Beavers 203 yards to 84 behind quarterback Matthew Clemmer, who finished 16-of-24 and a touchdown, but four interceptions plagued them.
One bright spot in the William Blount backfield came late in the game as freshman running back Travis Cozart rushed for 25 total yards, including a 15-yard run on his first career carry.
Shadowens wants to put more emphasis on the run game against Jefferson County, but it starts with improvement there and on the offensive line.
“Travis got to play late in the game,” Shadowens said. “It’s going to be tailback by committee. We’ve got to run the ball better. He played well, but he’s a freshman so he’s has to grow at the position, but we’ve got to run the ball better, not just at running back but from an offensive front standpoint.
“We asked our quarterback to do a lot the first two weeks and we certainly need to run the football better to help him out.”
Despite not being able to complete drives in the early going of the season, the Governors issues haven’t been limited to the offense.
Karns gashed the William Blount defense for 560 rushing yards, 356 of which was ate up by Beavers’ standout running back DeSean Bishop.
The Patriots offense is led by running back Omarian Mills with his nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries against Sevier County and Cocke County.
“We’ve got to finish drives,” Shadowens said. “We’ve been up and down the field but we can’t finish drives. From a defensive standpoint, we’ve got to tackle better. We need to tackle a lot better and make stops.
“We focused on it this week, just to be better tacklers on the defensive side.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.