The first set of William Blount’s District 4-AAA match against Lenoir City on Tuesday wasn’t indicative of the second and third.
The Lady Govs won the initial set by a close margin, but that was the only time the match seemed in question. They dominated the next two sets en route to a 25-20, 25-13, 25-16 win, their first district victory of the season.
“We started off slow, but we finished strong, and that’s what we needed,” William Blount coach Kendra Swafford told The Daily Times. “I gave them goals and I feel like they started to meet them at the end of that, so I’m glad.”
William Blount (7-13, 1-3 District 4-AAA) came back from several deficits early to tie the score, 9-9. The two teams knotted the score again multiple times in the set, but the Lady Govs ultimately won it on an ace by senior Karoline Bell.
The Lady Govs didn’t have the same slow start in the second set that they did in the first, as they quickly went out to an 11-1 lead. With William Blount stringing together small runs down the stretch, its second-set win was never in doubt.
“I think our rotation was working well,” senior Makayla Johnson said. “Then our passes got better towards the end of the night, and the communication really got better, too.”
The Lady Panthers put up more of a fight in the final set, but they never led. William Blount stretched a 6-5 advantage to 24-16 before Johnson capped off the team’s first district win with an emphatic kill.
“We’ve had a few rough patches (this season), but any team has that,” Johnson said. “I’m just hoping to keep building on what we’ve built so far and get some more wins throughout the season.”
She finished with four kills, three solo blocks and a dig.
“(Johnson) has developed a ton,” Swafford said. “This group of seniors is my first group of freshmen that I had, so they’re really near and dear to my heart. From little freshmen Makayla to big senior Makayla now, she’s grown a ton. She’s running the court. She’s communicating. She’s bringing energy to the court. She’s swinging hard. She’s blocking.
“She’s doing everything I ask her to do, and she’s really being a leader on this team, and I’m really proud of how she’s doing. I think she was definitely a key player in a lot of our games lately, especially this one, but recently she’s kind of been our key impact player. She’s done great.”
Sophomore Katie Sylvia led William Blount with four aces, while senior Gracie Love paced the team in kills with nine. Love also had a team-high seven digs, followed by Sylvia and junior Emilee Anthony with six each.
“I think we hit well, we served pretty decent,” Swafford said. “Still kind of rocky on that. Our serve receive got much better the second and third sets. I think we communicated better the second and third set. But I think this was a big confidence booster for our girls, like, ‘Okay, let’s feed off that and move on for the rest of the week.’
“We’ve been preparing all week to do certain things and I think that they did those things that I asked them to do, and hopefully we can continue to do that.”
William Blount will play at Hardin Valley on Thursday, hoping to retain momentum gained from Tuesday’s straight-set victory.
“We’ve just got to prepare for (Hardin Valley) too,” Swafford said. “It’s anybody’s game in this district. I’m excited to definitely have one win. Hopefully we continue that.”
