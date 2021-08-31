Although her team was walking off its court with a loss, William Blount volleyball coach Kendra Swafford kept smiling.
Bearden had just capped off its 16-25, 27-25, 25-12, 25-18 win over the Lady Governors on Tuesday, but Swafford was proud of what she’d just seen from her players.
“That was the best I’ve seen us play all year,” Swafford told The Daily Times. “Those first two sets, I told them to not hang their hat on that. I would rather us build up and get better every year and take them on at districts and win than to beat everybody during the (regular) season.
“We’re growing. We saw what we can do. Our setters were clicking with our hitters. Our defense was on fire. Our blocks were great, and we were being scrappy. So I think we’ve come a long way from last week.”
The Lady Govs showed their best stuff in the first set. The set’s first point foreshadowed the match both teams were in for, as it was a long back-and-forth ultimately taken by William Blount.
“We clicked a lot better tonight, even from the beginning,” senior Gracie Love said. “We never had any times (where) we were just down.”
Several more cinematic points, complete with loud crowd cheers, particularly from William Blount’s student section, punctuated the second set. With the score tied at 24, Bearden responded to a Gracie Love kill by winning the next three points to take the set.
William Blount started the third set poorly as Bearden quickly gained a 5-0 advantage. The Lady Govs stayed well behind the Lady Bulldogs for the rest of the set.
“I don’t think we were down physically,” Swafford said. “I think it was mentally that we got tired. I think we got in our heads and kind of just tense.”
Moments in the fourth set were akin to the second, as the Lady Govs battled back from a six-point deficit to eventually tie the score at 15. But the Lady Bulldogs finished strong, going on a 10-3 run to win the set and the match.
Love led William Blount with 13 kills, followed by Christina Glass with 10. Love was also notched a team-high 12 digs, with Camryn Crysdale totaling nine.
“I think I’ve progressed a lot considering I had never had this setter before,” Love said. “It was kind of hard coming in with a new setter, trying to figure out how she sets, then work on my hitting. And I think tonight we definitely clicked a lot better.
Crysdale was also responsible for nearly every assist for William Blount, finishing with 29 of the team’s 33. Glass had seven solo blocks and 10 block assists, and Taylor Stout served up two of William Blount’s four total aces.
“I think we just need to keep our communication and energy (high),” Love said. “That energy really helps us the most. And just working through our mental mistakes, and we’ll be good. We’re definitely improving a lot.”
Swafford said last week that her team was “stuck in the middle,” bemoaning the Lady Govs’ communication errors and issues in other areas. After the loss to Bearden, her tone was completely different.
“I think they are (headed in the right direction),” Swafford said. “At the end of the day, a win is a win, and I would like to win. I’m a very competitive person. But I would rather us get better as a whole now than win all these games and then just die out for districts.
“This year is a rebuilding year for us. We only had two or three girls who had played varsity at this level consistently. So for the fact that we’re just going up and up and up, I’m happy with that.”
