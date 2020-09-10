The William Blount volleyball team suffered a four-set loss to Farragut on Thursday, 11-25, 25-27, 25-23, 10-25. Madison Coffey led the Lady Governors with 10 kills, and two aces. Gracie Love added eight kills and 18 digs. Madison Jones contributed five kills and six blocks. Senior setter Abby Cross registered a double-double with 25 assists and 10 digs.
The Lady Governors will try to rebound on Tuesday when they host Hardin Valley.
