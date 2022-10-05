Though No. 6-seed William Blount was swept in three sets by No. 4 Hardin Valley, 25-18, 25-10, 25-17, and eliminated from the District 4-AAA tournament Wednesday at Maryville High School, Kendra Swafford viewed the experience her young players gained this week in postseason play as a positive.
“It’s funny, I looked over and we had four freshmen and two sophomores warming up,” the William Blount coach told The Daily Times. “We had one senior and three juniors. I think our roster was very, very young. Over half of them are underclassmen, which makes me really happy for our future. We have a really good group of girls coming up.”
William Blount’s young roster shrugged off a dreadful start to the match — Hardin Valley (21-11) led for the entirety of the first two sets and held the Lady Govs to 10 points in the second — and played its best set to close the evening.
The Lady Govs (9-20) scored the first point of the third set to take their first lead of the night, and continued to play their most competitive volleyball. Hardin Valley made several crucial mistakes and William Blount capitalized to the tune of three aces, its high mark in one set for the match. Those aces along with a pair of kills each from Katie Sylvia and Eliza Hicks boosted the Lady Govs to a lead for the first half of the set.
Hardin Valley’s experience, however, prevailed in the end. The Lady Hawks closed the third set on a 17-5 run, overcoming their deficit to stave off elimination for a couple more hours. The Lady Hawks lost to Bearden later in the night.
Despite the finish, Swafford saw enough potential to get her excited about the future of William Blount volleyball.
“The third set we came out and played really well,” Swafford said. “I think that shows us where we’re going to be next year starting out. We’re only losing one player next year. I’m hoping that’s good for our future.”
That future will involve a nearly complete roster of returners in 2023, with libero Emilee Anthony the Lady Govs’ only graduating senior.
Swafford looked to her opponent Hardin Valley — a team in a similar roster situation, having lost nine seniors a year ago — as a guide for her program’s turnaround. Swafford felt the separating factor was that many of Hardin Valley’s players took the offseason to get better playing club volleyball, something she is placing a greater emphasis on among her own team.
“They’re a pretty young team, too, but they have a lot of kids that play club,” Swafford said. “And I’m getting to that point, but it’s something that we need to push a little more. The experience in the offseason helps with getting us experience in season.”
Swafford did not look past the present and the accomplishments of her 2022 squad. The Lady Govs won eight games in the regular season — their most in two years — including a regular-season sweep of Lenoir City and another victory over the Lady Panthers in the district tournament despite being the youngest team in the field.
“I think they did have a lot of grit,” Swafford said. “We had a lot of changes throughout the season, whatever that might be. Almost nothing was the same throughout district play and of course, the district tournament. Just grit and being able to adjust to those things stands out to me.”
