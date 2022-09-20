The energy began to dwindle.
With William Blount just three points away from a first-set win Tuesday against District 4-AAA foe Hardin Valley, the fervor the Lady Govs used to get to that threshold seemed to wear off, and the Lady Hawks won seven of the next nine points.
William Blount still finished out the set with a win, but its energy never fully returned. Hardin Valley went on to claim the next three sets en route to a 22-25, 25-12, 25-15, 25-9 victory at Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
“We started off with a lot of energy, and we kind of lost that momentum as we went through just a little bit,” Swafford told The Daily Times. “We’ve never been to four sets. This team is really young, so being able to make it through four sets physically was tiring for them, but I think it all just started with keeping the energy high.”
What also hurt William Blount (5-15, 1-5 District 4-AAA) was its inability to pass the ball in later sets as well as it did in the first. That passing helped the Lady Govs carve a 22-13 lead in the first set before Hardin Valley (18-8, 4-2) turned the momentum in its favor.
The loss of energy overshadowed a strong showing by William Blount’s front row, particularly freshman Katelyn Husband, in sending Hardin Valley shots back the other way. They were dominant in that regard early, which was a positive sign for Swafford, but their effectiveness withered as the match went along.
“We had a ton of blocks and touches at the net when we were blocking on defense,” Swafford said. “We won when we had blocks like that. Another thing is being able to put the ball away and kind of learning what’s opening on the court.
“So when things are open on the court, our back row talking to them, me talking to them, kind of them learning that process and kind of getting that experience level of, ‘Oh, I can now start seeing around the block.’ So I think that’s something I saw start to happen a little bit the first two sets.”
William Blount never led in the second set and only did so briefly in the third and fourth before Hardin Valley took control for good.
With their district tournament just weeks away, the Lady Governors’ match versus Hardin Valley, which also served as William Blount’s “Dig Pink” night for breast cancer awareness, provided plenty of lessons, including what exactly they’re capable of when they’re playing at a high level.
Swafford hopes they took notes.
“That was a good way to finish,” Swafford said. “It was good to see a bounce-back a little bit, and I told them there’s a good practice run for districts and being able to see where all of our opponents are and see where our potential is.
“That first set is where our highest potential could go. We could beat anybody if we’re playing like that.”
