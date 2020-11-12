Coach Kendra Swafford admittedly hates public speaking, but on Thursday, she proudly delivered speeches on three of her William Blount volleyball seniors.
She has known Madison Coffey, Abby Cross and Madison Jones since they were sophomores. During the last three years, she has watched them blossom into college athletes. On Thursday, Coffey and Jones signed National Letters of Intent to continue their volleyball careers at Tennessee Wesleyan University while Cross inked with Bryan College.
Before they signed, Swafford commemorated each of them in front of their friends, teammates and family. She mentioned Coffey’s hunger to always improve; she praised Cross’ leadership on the court and Jones’ determination to play volleyball.
“It’s definitely an emotional roller coaster watching these kids grow up and watching them grow in the sport,” Swafford told The Daily Times. “All three of these kids are really good kids. … Hopefully, the younger girls have learned from them and will continue that.”
Cross, who received first team all-district honors this volleyball season, said she fell in love with Bryan as soon as she stepped on campus. The college met all of her personal criteria. It was a small, Christian college; it had a strong occupational therapy program and it had a welcoming coaching staff. Bryan volleyball coach Jessica Day and her assistant coach Nat Shadoan were at William Blount for Cross’s signing.
“I feel like a huge weight has just been lifted off my shoulders,” Cross said. “It’s so hard to find a school that balances both your academics and athletics. I just really think Bryan accomplishes that. I am so excited going into my club season knowing that I have a coach who wants me and at the end of the season, I get to progress into my college career. It’s very exciting.”
Cross remained to watch Coffey and Jones sign. Coffey committed to Tennessee Wesleyan chiefly because of the university’s dental hygiene program. She also already knew some of her future teammates.
The dental hygiene program also helped persuade Jones to commit during the District 3-AAA tournament. She also like the idea of playing with Coffey, one of her best friends.
“I played with (Coffey) from freshman year all the way to senior year, and now I get to play with her again freshman year all the way to senior year,” Jones said. “It’s just something that’s going to be really exciting for me.”
Swafford is excited to follow all three of their college careers. She has no doubt they are going to succeed at the next level.
“I know Jones and Coffey are excited to be together and that’s going to help Jones come out of her shell a little bit more,” Swafford said. “It’s going to help them be a little more confident in their skills and know, ‘I know these people. I feel a little bit better playing with them.’
“I think Abby is going to do great. The coaching staff really, really likes her. … I think she is going to do great things there for sure.”
