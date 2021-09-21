Farragut came into the Marvin L. Boring Gym boasting two of the top offensive weapons in District 4-AAA and trailing only Maryville in team kill totals. The Lady Admirals departed William Blount after padding those statistics with a three-set sweep over the Lady Governors on Tuesday.
William Blount (6-14, 0-4 District 4-AAA) stayed close with the Lady Admirals in the opening minutes but lost each successive set by larger totals, as Farragut (11-7, 3-2) won, 25-18, 25-17, 25-12.
“We started off really strong in the first and second sets,” William Blount coach Kendra Swafford told The Daily Times. “We fought really hard and we were playing really well. Then we got to the third set, lost a couple of points and we were like, ‘OK, I’m done.’ That’s pretty much the attitude that we had on our faces and the look that we had.”
Farragut was led by a trio of seniors. Kate Priest and Ellie Ackerman each totaled nine kills, with Meg Frank adding in seven putaways and four service aces. Priest led all servers with six aces. Three of those aces came early in the third set when Farragut pulled away on a 10-0 run.
Priest started the spurt with one of her nine kills, then served for nine straight points before Wiliam Blount finally benefited from a Farragut error. The Lady Governors briefly put together some points behind a strong service turn from Addie Haun, but the two teams then traded quick side-outs until Farragut hit its 25th point on a tap into empty space from Priest.
William Blount took a brief early lead in the first set as Farragut had two kill errors and a bad serve. The Lady Governors responded with another service error and Farragut scored four straight to take a lead which it never relinquished.
A similar pattern played out in the second set. William Blount led 5-4 after two successive winners from Gracie Love, who finished tied with Karoline Bell in kills with five apiece.
Priest took the serve after a double hit and reeled off five straight points, including two aces and two blocks from Frank. William Blount briefly regained control but again suffered an errant serve, setting up Farragut to take control and finish the set.
Priest again started the Lady Admirals’ success in the third set with a kill, setting up long service turns from Avery Mandl before a brief side-out was followed by the 10-0 run with Priest’s low, hard serve either hitting for aces or setting up front-line putaways.
The Farragut defense was led by Kelly Su and Tori McNair, with several of their digs leading to solid set-ups to the front-line finishers.
Taylor Stout and Makayla Johnson each contributed four kills for the Lady Govs, behind leaders Love and Bell. Christina Glass had two solo blocks. Camryn Crysdale finished with 14 assists and eight digs.
William Blount had several side-outs negated by poor serves, finishing with eight service errors.
Farragut also displayed more smart movement to set into position after each return.
“We’re a really young team and we’re still learning about things like that,” Swafford said. “We have five seniors, but only two of them have ever played varsity before this year. We’re rebuilding, we’re learning. We’re getting there, we’re building, but yes there are lots of things we need to work on.”
William Blount will celebrate Senior Night at 6 p.m. today with a non-district contest against Knoxville Webb.
