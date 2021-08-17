Gracie Love knows exactly why the William Blount volleyball team struggled in its season opener, and she knows exactly why the Lady Govs performed well the next day.
“I really think that (on Monday) we were really slow,” Love told The Daily Times. “We started out slow, so then we just finished slow.
“I think when we start out faster, then we do better throughout the game. If we start out slow, like we did (Monday) in our two games, then that’s just how we end up through the game. The faster we start out in the beginning, the better we end up doing.”
After dropping matches to Knoxville Catholic and Cleveland on Monday, William Blount played much faster Tuesday in their 25-14, 25-16 home win over Christian Academy of Knoxville. The Lady Governors (1-2) took quick leads in each set, especially the second, in which they went up 10-0 early, to earn their first victory of the season.
“We practice very fast,” William Blount coach Kendra Swafford said. “We went to team camp in Science Hill and we realized how slow we were. Even yesterday when we played Catholic, we were like, ‘Wow, we’re really slow.’ But we’ve been practicing really, really fast for the last couple weeks, and I think that’s helped on the court.”
Katie Sylvia led William Blount with five kills, followed by Love’s four. Emilee Anthony had a team-high nine digs, while Camryn Crysdale notched seven.
Crysdale also had eight assists — the team’s top performer in that category. The only other players to record an assist, Anthony and Love, had one each.
“We have a lot of really inexperienced varsity players,” Swafford said. “Gracie’s the only one that’s played varsity consistently at all. So realizing what we need to do and how to adjust to things and how to play at a varsity level has been something we’re learning, and it’s been a good experience so far for them.
“I think they’re learning from that and building on it every day of the week.”
William Blount started the match by going out to a 10-2 advantage. CAK cut the deficit to 13-8, but the Lady Govs never lost control, winning four of the last six points to claim victory in the set.
They notched that 10-0 advantage to kick off the second set, and again, their lead never seemed to be in doubt. The closest CAK got was with its eighth point, making the score 15-8, but William Blount’s big start carried it down the stretch of the set and, ultimately, the match.
“I think we played a lot better today,” Love said. “We had better communication. We played better more all-around.”
And Tuesday’s victory didn’t just give William Blount its first win of the season; it spoke volumes to the team’s bounce-back ability after struggling their two matches the day prior.
“I definitely think that shows, hey, we’re resilient,” Swafford said. “We’re not done yet. Still have to watch out for us a little bit. I think our girls really love the game, and they want to be here and they want to work hard. And I think that’s going to get us further than a lot of people are putting us.”
William Blount will host Loudon and Sequoyah on Thursday in a tri-match before it participates in the Sunsphere Tournament in Knoxville this weekend.
“I definitely think we need to work on communication in speed,” Swafford said. “But our strength is we’re not afraid to put our body on the floor. We had a couple miscommunication errors that hurt us a little bit, but we’re scrappy, we don’t give up and we work hard.
“I think our hitters are amazing. Makayla Johnson had a beautiful 10-foot kill. And I think if we could have that always and realize how good we are, then I think that will help us build.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.