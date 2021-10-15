A fourth-down stop gave William Blount an opportunity to build some early momentum as it played for its postseason life.
The Governors dialed up a gadget play on the second play of the ensuing drive, but the pass protection broke down — as it has many times this season — and junior quarterback Matthew Clemmer was unable to find either of the two receivers running wide open.
The same scene played out on the next play, but instead of throwing it away, Clemmer forced a throw that was intercepted by Dobyns-Bennett linebacker Andrew Myers.
A 28-yard pass from Jack Carson to Hayden Sherer on third-and-20 followed, spelling the beginning of the end for William Blount in a 48-21 loss to D-B on Friday at Mike White Field.
“(Clemmer) is trying to make a play, but he made the wrong one,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “One play can’t change the way you play football. That’s going to happen in this game when you have to throw it every down, but we never seemed to recover from that.”
William Blount’s lone turnover and the subsequent touchdown proved to be back-breaking, but a missed opportunity on its opening drive loomed just as large.
Amid an 11-play drive that ate up the first seven minutes of the first quarter, Clemmer uncorked a dime to an open Ashton Auker over the middle, but the junior wide receiver dropped what would have been a 43-yard touchdown. The Governors (1-7, 0-4 Region 1-6A) came away empty handed on the possession and proceeded to give up a nine-play, 94-yard scoring drive that put them in an early hole.
William Blount responded with a touchdown drive of its own, but the latest misfortune in a season chock full of them followed shortly after.
“It’s one of those deals where it could have been 7-0 us, but we punt them to the 6-yard line and they drive to make it 7-0 them,” Shadowens said. “We still responded and scored, but we’re not really in a position where we can afford to not make the play we need to make. That’s kind of where we’re at right now.”
Frustration quickly turned to disappointment as William Blount gave in to start the second half — something it had not done to this point despite all the struggles it has endured.
Dobyns-Bennett (6-2, 3-1) took a 21-7 lead into the intermission following a three-play, 53-yard touchdown drive in the final minute of the first half and added to that advantage with ease.
I’Shawn Graves rumbled for 17 yards on the first play of the third quarter and then Carson connected on passes of 21, 26 and 18 yards before Graves trotted into the end zone untouched from eight yards out. What little hope remained of a postseason berth disappeared as William Blount refused to put any effort into defending or tackling during that two-minute, nine-second span.
“We had a good halftime,” Shadowens said. “We made some adjustments and I thought we’d be ready to play, but we were a complete no-show. It was like they were going against air at times.
“Losing is contagious and winning is contagious. It’s a confidence thing one way or the other, and right now we don’t have the mental attitude to keep fighting when things go bad.”
The Indians amassed 517 total yards, 266 of which came in the second half, compared to the Governors’ 253, a discrepancy that — along with two early mistakes — will end William Blount’s season earlier than expected.
However, it still has a chance to make the most of the final two weeks of the season when it plays Hardin Valley and Morristown East — two teams who have combined for one win.
“The final two weeks are about nothing else but winning,” Shadowens said. “You have to have a competitive spirit. I’ve never done anything where I didn’t want to win. We have a chance to win two football games, so let’s go win them.”
