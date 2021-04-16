Plenty of athletes go through adversity, but not many have battled through as much as William Blount’s Alyssa Brackett and go on to play in college.
The senior volleyball player didn’t make her high school team, but that didn’t stop Brackett from trying to achieve her goal of competing at the next level.
“Freshman year, I didn’t make it, but I continued going to camps, clubs and private lessons just to better myself,” Brackett said. “I really pushed myself to become a decent volleyball player.”
On Friday afternoon, Brackett’s perseverance paid off when she signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her volleyball career at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
“I’m just super blessed that God allowed me to push through and just get myself out there,” Brackett said. “I feel proud of myself.”
Brackett’s passion for volleyball began in her family’s backyard, where they had a volleyball net. She enjoyed playing out there and joined the Carpenters Middle School team in sixth grade, which further solidified her love for the sport.
However, Brackett encountered a string of setbacks over the next few years. She was experiencing foot pain that required surgeries when she was a freshman — which was the same year Brackett didn’t make William Blount’s volleyball team.
For many athletes, that would have been the end of their story in their sport. But Brackett didn’t allow that to happen. She went through physical therapy throughout her recovery, and she began getting lessons at K2 Volleyball Club in Louisville and attending camps around the area.
Brackett continued pushing herself in those ways over the next several years, and she continued to see the results of her hard work as she got better and better. She said her older sister, Hallie, was the one who encouraged her to reach out to the University of the Cumberlands volleyball coach.
Hallie — a former softball standout at William Blount — did the same thing in her respective sport, and she earned herself a spot on the University of the Cumberlands’ softball roster.
Brackett, however, had some reservations about taking her sister’s advice. It just seemed like too much of a long shot.
“I was like, ‘You played in high school,’” Alyssa Brackett said, to which she recalls her sister replying, “‘Just do it, just throw yourself out there.’
“And so I did.”
Brackett sent a video of her volleyball highlights to the University of the Cumberlands coach and, sure enough, she heard back.
“I definitely didn’t expect it, but it was a great surprise,” Brackett said. “(The coach) was talking about how she likes getting these newcomers who maybe didn’t have a great experience. …
“She was like, ‘I would love to have you.’”
Brackett plans to room with her sister next year and study elementary education.
When asked what it means to have achieved her dream against some significant odds, Brackett responded, “There are no words.”
“It’s just amazing,” she said. “I’m excited to be there, and I’m ready.”
