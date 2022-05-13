KNOXVILLE — Rain didn’t dampen the faith William Blount tennis coach Wendy Petty had in Bayler Cupp and John Macon.
Not long into the Region 2-AA boys doubles finals Friday, rain began to pour and halted play at Tyson Park. After a delay lasting approximately 40 minutes, drops fell again just minutes into post-delay warmups, and the action was moved to the Knoxville Racquet Club.
The inconvenience may have affected other high school players, but not Cupp and Macon. They were just as dominant on KRC’s indoor courts as they had been at Tyson Park, besting Powell’s duo of Justice Campbell and Bryce Jardet, 6-1, 6-0, to become the first William Blount boys pair ever to advance to the state tournament.
“It didn’t bother me because I knew they would be fine,” Petty told The Daily Times. “Yeah, it’s irritating to have to move, and to start and stop, I’ve been there before myself as a player. It’s irritating, but they came and they finished.”
William Blount’s pair led 4-1 in the first set when the initial rain delay hit, and once they resumed play at KRC, they kept their pace, winning the next eight games.
“Wherever you’re playing, you’re still playing the same dimensions,” Macon said. “So really, it doesn’t matter. We play the same way (that) works for us.”
Macon and Cupp have thrived on keeping things consistent. That can even show up in final scores, as they defeated Campbell and Jardet by the same score as when they bested Campbell County’s Garrett Medley and Jack Leach on Thursday in the region semifinals.
With each lopsided win, the duo has grown more and more confident, and opponents have paid for it.
“We’re undefeated, so I think we have a lot of confidence going into every match we play,” Cupp said. “Because we haven’t lost yet, or it hasn’t even gotten really remotely close.”
William Blount’s boys team as a whole will compete in the Class AA sectionals at 4 p.m. Wednesday against Science Hill, so it’s possible Macon and Cupp could make it to state as both a pair and as part of a team.
“It’s a roller coaster, to be honest,” Macon said. “With the team and the individuals, it’s scary sometimes because I don’t want to lose either one.”
Whether or not the team’s opportunity materializes, Macon and Cupp’s doubles ticket has been punched. They will step onto a court at the Adams Tennis Complex at 9 a.m. on May 26 in Murfreesboro.
“It is huge,” Petty said. “We had a goal from the beginning, and they met that goal and they’re going to exceed. They’re going to do great at state, so I have full confidence in them and what they can do.”
With the roll William Blount’s star duo has been on all season, it’s likely they’ll walk onto that court as self-assured as ever.
“I’m pumped,” Macon said. “This is cool. I’m excited to go (to state). I think we’ll go far, I’m confident in us.”
“I’m pretty excited,” Cupp added. “I feel like we can make a deep run in state, so I feel like we’ll do well there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.