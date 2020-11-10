Ben Centers thought it was all over after his surgery to repair a torn meniscus at the beginning of the year.
A track and field standout at William Blount, Centers initially struggled to find his groove in throwing events after spending months in recovery.
“After the surgery, when I first started throwing, I thought I was washed up,” Centers said. “I thought I wasn't going to get any farther.”
On Thursday morning, Centers proved himself wrong by signing a National Letter of Intent to continue his throwing career at Indiana Tech.
Centers' surgery has taught him plenty of lessons about the importance of persistence as well as taking care of his body. It all paid off for him in August when he placed eighth in discus at AAU Nationals with a personal-best distance of 148 feet and 4 inches. Centers' personal best in shot put is 46-2.
“We always thought, because of his work ethic and technical ability, that he definitely had the ability to compete in college,” William Blount track and field coach Michael Bosco said. “Ben has been a leader and probably the hardest worker we’ve had come through our program.”
Centers began competing in track and field in sixth grade. He said he got into the sport because his older brother was involved in it at the time, and Centers just wanted to beat him.
That competitive drive turned out to serve Centers well. He qualified for state in throwing events his eighth grade year — at which point Centers realized his athletic potential could served him beyond sibling-rivalry purposes.
“After that, it turned into, ‘Let’s try and see where this can take me,’” Centers said. “I was just really focused on putting in the work to make sure I could compete at a high level.”
Work ethic is certainly not something Centers lacks, perhaps to a fault by his own admission. His tendency to push himself a little too far caught up with him in 2018 during a workout in his garage. While doing squats, Centers said his right knee buckled inward, and he felt a pop.
From that point on, Centers battled through intense knee pain until February, when he had arthroscopic surgery to repair his lateral meniscus. He said the pre-surgery nerves didn’t hit him until he was lying on the operating bed with an IV in his hand.
“That’s when it turned into, ‘This is actually real,’” Centers said. “I told my dad, ‘You know how I said I wasn’t freaked out? I’m a little freaked out now.’”
Centers wasn’t able to put any weight on his leg for six weeks after the surgery — during which he said he struggled with the concept of taking it easy.
“That was the worst part,” Centers said. “But it helped me learn the whole moderation aspect that I’d never figured out with training. … After surgery, I just told myself, ‘Focus on health.’”
That wise approach has paid off for Centers, who Bosco said was slated to have a breakout year before the pandemic cancelled his junior season.
Fortunately for Centers, his career in track and field appears to be far from over, giving him all the more motivation to take care of himself.
“Indiana Tech has given me a great opportunity to learn and grow,” Centers said. “I’m a big fan of persistence. I’m going to keep going for as long as I can.”
