Blakely Hopkins has spent the past four years being a pioneer for the William Blount girls soccer program.
The senior forward joined the program the same year her father, Perry Hopkins, became the head coach. Prior to their arrival, the Lady Governors logged 28 wins all-time since the program’s inception in 2005. In the four years since, William Blount has won 29 games, including the program’s first District 4-AAA semifinal appearance in 2018 and its first 10-win season in 2019.
“It’s really exciting to see the culture shift from the time I was a freshman to now,” Blakely Hopkins told The Daily Times. “The group of girls that come in, they’re all great student-athletes.
“They all work hard and we all know what we want and we’re going to do our best to get it even if there is nothing we can do about being in a district with Hardin Valley, Maryville and Farragut. They’re always going to be the top dogs, so we just show up and work and try our best, and that has been exciting to see because it hasn’t always been that way.”
Blakely Hopkins has been instrumental in that paradigm shift, setting the standard for work ethic within the program while also emerging as a bonafide star up top with a knack for finding the back of the net. She leaves William Blount with the career and single-season goal and assist records, marks that may stand for awhile if junior McKenna Myers is unable to eclipse them next season.
That combination of attributes was the impetus for her signing a National Letter of Intent to continue her soccer career at Lincoln Memorial, adding her name to a small group of William Blount alumni that played collegiately.
“It’s been fun to build this program with her,” Perry Hopkins said. “It’s almost like you had a player in the program that you knew was 100% aligned in what we were trying to do, and I think that was important for us as coaches to have at least have one that no matter what was marching in the same direction as us.
“I know it was hard because as a coaches’ child I think she gets criticism and people are going to think that she got this because she was the coaches’ kid, but I always generally respond to that by saying that there is no player under higher scrutiny than she was over the past four years. She knew that she had the shortest leash and the highest expectations, and she stepped up and met them.”
She chose the Railsplitters mostly because of academics also because of their winning history, something Perry Hopkins encouraged her to chase after a high school career that featured a low ceiling for success.
Lincoln Memorial won the SAC championship and reached the NCAA Division II Tournament in 2018 and 2019, winning at least one game in each of those NCAA tournament appearances as well.
“The big thing for me was finding somewhere where I could get the education I needed, but it was also close to home, bigger than my high school but not so big that I would just be another student there and LMU has a strong soccer program, which I was excited about because at William Blount, I love it here, but we’re not the strongest team, especially when it comes to ur district,” Blakely Hopkins said. “LMU historically does really well in their conference, so I’m excited to get a change of scenery with championships and stuff like that.”
The next four years will be much different than the previous four for Blakely Hopkins given that she will not be asked to shoulder the responsibility of growing a program, but she is looking forward to being able to focus on her own growth, whether that includes a bunch of goals or not.
“I just want to have fun and make memories while continuing to play soccer,” Blakely Hopkins said. “It would be unrealistic of me to expect to show up and start every game and be the star player there like I have been here just because it is a completely different level, but I am excited and hopeful that I can develop as a student-athlete and soccer player in general, and after that I hope he (Perry Hopkins) is still coaching so I can come back and help him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.