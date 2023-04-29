In a season full of memorable moments, none stood out to Caden Windle more than William Blount’s overtime victory over Farragut to win the District 4-4A regular season title on Feb. 7.
The junior wing tallied 11 of his 34 points in the extra period to negate a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Farragut’s Parker Lane at the end of regulation, including a pair of clutch shots from deep of his own in the final minutes.
Kevin Windle watched it all from the sideline, celebrating not only as a coach searching for his first district championship, but as a father watching his son legitimize a season loaded with promise.
“A lot of big shots by Caden in that one,” the 12th-year William Blount coach told The Daily Times. “Big moments, but he had a lot of them.”
Caden led the way for the first 30-win season in program history, William Blount’s first district championship since 2002-03, its first sectional appearance since 2001-02 and was a controversial foul away from its first ever state tournament appearance.
He also celebrated a pair of individual milestones, setting the single-season (767 points) and career (1,288) scoring records after averaging 22.6 points per game while shooting 57% from the floor, 40% from behind the 3-point line and 82% from the free-throw line. He also 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game en route to being named The Daily Times Boys Basketball Co-Player of the Year alongside Alcoa junior point guard Jahvin Carter.
Through it all, both Kevin and Caden balanced a father-son dynamic and a player-coach relationship.
“Many moments I would just have to just take the moment in and try to enjoy it,” Kevin said. “It’s hard to do as a coach because you’re so focused in on the next play, but I tried to enjoy every moment because I know it goes by so fast. It’s just a special thing that we’ve been able to share.
“Sometimes I’m much harder on him than others, and right or wrong, that’s the way it is, but he has accepted that responsibility and shouldered that responsibility. He’s matured because of it, and some young men wouldn’t be able to handle it, but he has, and that shows what kind of special person he is.”
“It can get very frustrating and you can get angry very easily, but you just have to realize that he is just coach in that moment and he’s just trying to help me become the best player I can be,” Caden added. “When we’re at the house, it’s kind of a totally different vibe. It’s more chill, laid back. He’s just your typical dad.”
Those four minutes of free basketball at Farragut High School to win the regular-season title were a showcase of Caden’s greatest strength. He is an efficient scorer at all three levels, a tenacious rebounder and a stout defender, but what separates him is the desire to be in the middle of high-intensity moments and thrive under the pressure.
Three weeks later, with the Governors’ season on the line, Caden drew a charge on Bearden forward Tyson Pirtle with nine seconds remaining in the Region 2-4A semifinals to preserve a 51-50 advantage. He then went 3-of-4 from the free-throw line, bouncing back from a miss on his first attempt, to close out the victory.
“It’s all about confidence,” Caden said. “I know I’ve put it in the work to be able to make that shot, but I also get confidence from my teammates coming to me in that moment and them showing that they believe in me.”
Caden is carrying that assurance into his senior campaign, even after the departures of key seniors Reece Pride, Braden Mayfield, Riley Everett, Luke Click and Bryson Stewart.
William Blount enjoyed a historical season in 2022-23, and he is determined to run it back alongside his father.
“I don’t want people to think, ‘They had a great season last year, but now it’s back to normal William Blount standards,’” Caden said. “I want us to continue and try to get to state this year.”
