Cole Gibson emerged from the William Blount locker room drenched, the remnants of all the water doused on him still dripping from his hair.
A liquid-based celebration was fitting considering the senior point guard probably needed to be cooled off a bit following a red-hot final quarter in a rivalry contest.
Gibson heated up when it mattered most, scoring 15 points — including four 3-pointers — in the fourth quarter to lead William Blount to a 70-62 victory over Maryville on Friday at Maryville High School.
"Props to my teammates because we knew they were going to double in the post, so once my man turned, they did a great job of finding me for good looks," Gibson told The Daily Times. "We have really wanted this one. We're going to celebrate it, but we all believed in it, so it's not a big shock to us. They're a great team, and it was a good win for us."
Maryville (10-8, 1-2 District 4-4A) led 48-47 when Gibson hit his first 3 of the final period to put William Blount (16-6, 4-1) ahead.
An and-one by Maryville junior guard Robbie Eldridge gave the Rebels a 54-52 lead with four minutes, 13 seconds remaining, but Gibson answered with his second 3. He bombed another 44 seconds later.
William Blount forward Luke Click hit a pair of free throws to extend the Governors lead to 60-57 with 2:19 left to play, as the junior answered another Maryville and-one. Gibson all put it out of reach with his final triple on the Govs' next offensive possession.
"I'm very proud of Cole Gibson," William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. "He deserves this. He works hard every day. He's our only senior and is a leader in every aspect. He's been a starter since he was a sophomore and he's done things right his entire career.
"He's everything that William Blount basketball is about."
A defeat was made worse with senior point guard Charlie Rice suffering a shoulder injury that puts the rest of his season in question.
Maryville found a way to hang around despite the absence of its leader in points, assists and rebounds. Junior guard Nick Johnson scored a team-high 22 points while Coon and junior guard Davis Ernsberger added 17 and 14, respectively.
"Tonight is about Chuck getting hurt, and we're wishing him the best, but I was proud of our guys that they kept battling," Maryville coach Mark Eldridge said. "I think we're going to continue to get better as individuals, which will make the team better, but how will we handle other teams without Charlie? That's a huge question.
"I was proud of tonight, but over the course of next week when we have three games, how do we handle that? I don't know, but the guys are going to work hard. We know that, but there will be a big difference in what we do without Charlie."
"The game hasn't been fair to him," Windle added. "Things like this shouldn't happen to somebody like that. He's truly a great competitor, a great young man and a great ambassador for Maryville High School."
Gibson tallied a game-high 23 points. Sophomore guard Caden Windle (17 points) and junior forward Matthew Clemmer (14) also scored in double figures.
The trio paved the way for William Blount to celebrate its first win over Maryville since January 26, 2018. It is the latest reminder that the Govs is capable of achieving whatever they set their mind to — and those aspirations are high.
"We believe we're one of the most close-knit teams in our district — in the area even," Gibson said. "We really know each other's strengths really well. We have a lot of talent, too, and when you pair that with how well we know each other, it's a good formula."
Maryville Lady Rebels 35, William Blount Lady Governors 32: Maryville coach Scott West uttered three words to Navy Gentry as she checked back into the game with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
"Go stick it," West muttered to Gentry.
The junior guard did just that, burying a 3-pointer that seemed to awaken a comatose offense en route to a victory over William Blount.
"People think that was a great coaching move, but that was just the right sub at the right time," West said. "I stuck her in, and (shooting) probably isn't the best thing to do when you haven't even broke a sweat, but she listened (to what I said)."
Senior point guard Christina Anderson buried a shot from long distance 30 seconds after Gentry drained hers to give Maryville (8-12, 1-2 District 4-4A) a 20-19 lead — its first since it held a 7-6 advantage midway through the first period.
Sophomore forward Ella Lott opened the fourth quarter with a bucket before senior guard Tatianna Cvitkovic drilled a 3 to stretch the lead out to six.
The 11-point spurt in that two-minute, 42-second window nearly matched the number of points the Lady Rebels scored through the first 22:36 (14).
"I was so proud of our defensive effort, I just think late in the game fatigue set in a bit," William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg said. "We had a couple of breakdowns, helped off some people we weren't supposed to and let some people catch some passes in places that we shouldn't have, but kudos to their kids. They made the plays when we had a breakdown.
"We're still learning and growing even though we're however many games into the season."
William Blount senior forward Julia Combs did her best to overcome the drop off in defense, scoring 11 straight points for the Lady Governors (12-8, 1-4).
A layup with 5:13 remaining tied it at 25 before Maryville sophomore forward Jada Edwards answered with four unanswered points. Combs hit a 3 to pull back within one, but Edwards responded with another bucket and then Cvitkovic took a steal coast-to-coast for a layup that gave the Lady Rebels a 33-28 lead with 1:47 left to play.
"I told (Combs) in the locker room that was probably the best I've ever seen her play in a high school basketball game," Kallenberg said. "She was fantastic. Coach (Bryson) Green has been spending some time with her and working on some things, and it was good to see some of those things come to fruition.
"She's always been a kid that is sneaky athletic, has some skill set and is strong. It was good to see that come to the forefront, and hopefully it opens some things up for some other people."
Combs finished with a game-high 13 points.
Cvitkovic led Maryville with 12 points while Edwards added 10. The duo combined for 11 of the Lady Rebels' 15 fourth-quarter points after being limited to 11 points through the first three quarters.
District 4-4A members Bearden (No. 3), Farragut (No. 7) and Heritage (No. 10) all occupy a spot in the AP Tennessee Girls High School Basketball poll, leaving Maryville, William Blount and Hardin Valley to battle it out for the final region tournament berth.
Maryville and William Blount both walked off the floor feeling like they can contend for that spot, but only the Lady Rebels did so with a win.
"Our district is much a meat grinder, and night in and night out there is no rest," West said. "Hardin Valley is better. William Blount is better and a solid basketball team. Despite our record, we're a solid team.
"If you look at our schedule and the teams we've played, you'll understand why we're 8-12, but we're starting to build some confidence."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.