When Kayla Anderson earned a varsity spot on her rowing team her first year in the sport, she decided it was time to set some goals.
A freshman at William Blount at the time, Anderson didn’t shy away from aiming high.
“Collegiate rowing was one of those goals,” Anderson said. “I just thought, ‘I can do this.’”
She was right. Now a senior, Anderson signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her rowing career at the University of Tennessee on Thursday in the William Blount gymnasium.
“She just has so much heart and so much grit,” said William Blount rowing coach Katie King, who also rowed for UT for four years. “It’s really exciting. I just can’t wait to see all that she accomplishes. I hope she has the greatest experience there, just like I did.”
Anderson rows for TriStar Rowing in Louisville — a relatively new program in Blount County — where she has been captain of her crew the last two years. She began rowing as a freshman after attending a summer camp at East Tennessee Rowing — something she decided to try after a handful of people pointed out she had the height and lanky build of a rower.
Anderson was quickly hooked on the sport.
“She was like, ‘I think I like this,’” said Kayla’s mom, Jama Anderson. “The rest is history. She just kept progressing and improving, and here we are.”
Anderson’s drive and goal-oriented approach has served her well in rowing. She has competed and medaled in numerous major rowing events, including regattas in Oak Ridge, Chattanooga, Philadelphia and Florida. Her sophomore year, she was selected by USRowing to represent the Southeast region at the Youth Regional Challenge national event in Sarasota, Florida.
King said it was that point Anderson began really breaking through in the sport.
“She had a mindset shift,” King said. “She started really making herself a staple in that boat. She was the person who was going to be there to make sure that boat was going fast so that they were going to start winning races.”
Anderson continued finding success in the sport. The summer before her junior year, she was selected to attend US Rowing’s month-long Olympic Development Program camp in Jacksonville, where she rowed for the southeast region in a national-level regatta.
“Rowing is something where you can focus on yourself,” Anderson said. “You’re obviously part of a team and you help move the boat, but you can work on yourself — how can I get better?”
Anderson didn’t allow the pandemic to slow her down last spring. King said Anderson did Zoom workouts every day for months. She even competed virtually — based on rowing machine times — in a US Rowing-sanctioned event and finished eighth with her crewmate in their age group event.
Kayla Anderson wound up notching her personal best time while in quarantine — a feat that helped her get recruited.
“She put in the work while she was alone, in her garage, just working out with her teammates through her screen,” King said. “I just think that’s very special that she had a goal, and she was able to accomplish it regardless of the circumstances around her.”
Anderson doesn’t just excel on the water, but in the classroom as well. Academically, she ranks among the top 10% of her class.
“Kayla is a goal-setter — ‘this is what i want to achieve this season, this is what i want to do,’” said her dad, Donny Anderson. “We are very proud of her and her decision. The fact that (UT) is close is great, but she’s going to go off and do her thing, and we’ll be nearby.”
Anderson also had offers from Clemson, Alabama and Virginia. But, as a former basketball player, Anderson said she had always dreamed of being a Lady Vol.
“Now that I have that honor, I can say, ‘I’m a Lady Vol, and I row for UT,’” Anderson said. “Go Vols!”
