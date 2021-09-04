William Blount coach Philip Shadowens is starting to see it. Matthew Clemmer is seeing it, too.
Clemmer, the Governors’ junior quarterback, has seen his share of struggles as a first time high school starting signal caller three games into the season.
There’s been the inability to finish drives, which have been evident in William Blount’s 0-3 start, including its most recent 17-14 loss to Jefferson County on Friday.
But Clemmer appeared to take a step forward in the loss and Shadowens believes his young quarterback is starting to come into his own.
“He’s a big-time player,” Shadowens told The Daily Times. “We just have to eliminate turnovers, which he knows and he understands that. He’s a kid trying to make plays, especially when you have to throw it just about every time. That’s a lot of pressure on a kid that hasn’t played quarterback in high school and this is just his first three games.
“He’s done some great things for us, but he’s obviously got to find ways to finish drives.”
The Govs’ offensive struggles don’t all fall on Clemmer. Their run game has failed to take flight, leaving any chance of a scoring drive up to Clemmer’s arm, which he flashed at Jefferson County, throwing for 208 yards and a touchdown.
The junior also converted a fourth-and-long with a pass to Ashton Auker late in the fourth quarter trailing by 3 to give WB a chance at the win in the final two minutes before that turnover issue reappeared.
A Clemmer pass to the endzone was intercepted for the second time in the loss and allowed the Patriots to escape with a win in the region opener.
“We had a double-move with a hitch-and-go,” Clemmer said. “We had him on the hitch and I threw it and I just under threw it and (Jefferson County) went up and the ball tipped around and right into their hands.”
Despite how it ended, the third game experience helped Clemmer’s confidence and he hopes that carries over into the following weeks.
“As each week goes, the defense starts to slow down for me and I start to see things better down the field,” Clemmer said. “I would say the more I play the more comfortable I get.”
There’s another element of Clemmer’s game that is also evolving. He showed it early in the first quarter against Jefferson County. Following an Eli Walker fumble on the Govs’ second drive, Clemmer consoled the running back on their way to the sideline, then told his teammate to keep fighting.
Walker’s fumble turned into the Patriots’ second touchdown in less than two minutes and put the hosts up 14-0. WB answered quickly with an 80-yard drive that Clemmer capped off with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Auker.
“The first two weeks, we’d get down and we’d quit,” Clemmer said. “I was just trying to tell everybody when we got down early that it could have gone worse in the first seven minutes of the game and I wanted to tell everybody to keep fighting with everything we have and that’s what we did.”
Clemmer understands that his position brings more than just arm strength and the ability to make plays and it’s a conversation that was shared with him from his coaches before the season began.
“I realize I’ve got to step up,” Clemmer said. “My coaches told me as a quarterback that I’ve got to complete the team, so I’ve tried to be more of a leader.”
That leadership will have to come into play heading into another game week. The Govs travel to rival Heritage on Friday for the Battle of the Bell with one team assured of earning its first victory.
Clemmer believes the spirit he and his teammates showed in the Jefferson County loss is an indication of good things for William Blount going forward.
“I mean we know the kind of talent we have,” Clemmer said. “We’re not going to quit, especially this early in the season. We know every week that we’re coming to win and that’s why we’re going to go out there and compete.”
Shadowens hasn’t lost faith in that, either, especially not in his starting quarterback, but he knows completing drives with points will have to be corrected on the part of Clemmer and the offense for the Govs to reverse their fortunes the rest of this season.
“I think he’s got it,” Shadowens said. “I think he does have it, and now we’ve just got to be better in the red zone and that’s just something we’ve got to go back to the drawing board with.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.