All it took was one visit for Nick Etherton to realize that the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga was the place he wanted to be.
The William Blount senior golfer called his coach Michael Bradshaw on the night of his official visit to give him the news.
“Nick kind of had his mind made up,” Bradshaw told The Daily Times. “He really liked Chattanooga and that was good to see. It was a good fit for him because it wasn’t too far and close enough for him to get home and they’ve got an unbelievable facility down there, a great golf course to play so once he got the offer from there he called me one night and said, ‘Hey, I’m going to commit.’
“As soon as it happened he committed and he stuck with it. That’s where he wants to be and I’m excited for him. It’s a great, great opportunity.”
Etherton made the commitment from that visit official on Friday inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium as he signed his National Letter of Intent with the UTC golf program, leaving behind an impressive high school career at William Blount.
“It’s exciting,” Etherton said. “I worked for this my whole life and just to finally get to see it come true and set in stone is nice and I’m just excited.”
Etherton picked up the game at 11 years old and began playing competitively at the age of 12. Playing for the Governors’ boys golf team the last four years, Etherton qualified for the Class AA state tournament twice, first as a freshman and then as a senior this past season.
He finished 10th at state in 2021.
“(Etherton) has just led by example,” Bradshaw said. “He showed the rest of the team what they needed to do to be successful and he’s done it. I’m super proud of him. He’s just a great kid and we have some great memories that will last a lifetime.
“(UTC) is getting a hard-worker. Someone who can focus on academics and golf at the same time. That’s what he’s going to do. He’s going to be a great student athlete for them.”
While Etherton’s approach, work ethic and talent was enough to get him to the collegiate level, he credits Bradshaw and his time with the Govs in making him an even better player over the years.
“Bradshaw’s always been great,” Etherton said. “He’s never let me be satisfied with what I can do and he’d always point out what I can do and keeps on pushing me and that definitely meant a lot.”
While relationships led to success for Etherton in high school, it’s also what helped lead to his commitment to UTC.
The bond he built in a short amount of time with the Mocs’ coaches and future teammates was more than enough to lead to visions of continued triumphs as a college golfer.
“They have great coaches,” Etherton said. “I have a lot of friends down there already. Great facility, great golf courses. It’s just a great program. I’m so excited to get down there and get started.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.