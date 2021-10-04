SEVIERVILLE — Nick Etherton’s back was against the wall.
The senior golfer shot a triple bogey on the fourth hole of Sevierville Golf Club's River Course, putting his score well behind expectations early in the first round of the Class AA state tournament.
His fate wasn’t sealed, though.
After he left the green, William Blount coach Michael Bradshaw reminded him of all the golf left to play. Etherton more than made up for the error, carding a 2-under 70 to enter tomorrow's final round tied for fourth place.
“When you make a triple bogey, you don’t really have much room for any more mistakes,” Etherton told The Daily Times. “You can make up three, but if you make two more bogeys, it makes it really hard to make up. So I did what I needed to do.
“I played clean and pretty conservative the rest of the day, took bogey out of play and just made some putts when I hit it close. You can’t throw in the towel on the fourth hole, and I just kept playing my game. I knew I would make the birdies to make it up and just kept playing.”
After that fourth-hole mishap, Etherton didn’t exceed par on any of the next 14 holes at Sevierville Golf Club; he shot four birdies and matched par 10 times the rest of the way.
“(He) bounced back from that triple bogey, and that was big,” Bradshaw said. “He came back with a good par-save on the next hole and then just kind of coasted from there, played really solid golf after that triple bogey.
“He just kept his game plan going. It was just fun to watch.”
Etherton made par on the first two holes and shot a birdie on the third. His strong performance on every hole but the fourth allowed him to still finish high in the standings.
“I played well today,” Etherton said. “I had a bad hole on No. 4, but other than that I played clean golf, good golf. Just solid and made the putts I should have made, didn’t miss anything I shouldn’t. So I was happy with it.
“I thought I hit the ball well, putted well and chipped well. Just honestly made one bad swing at a bad time. But you make that swing on pretty much any other hole on the golf course and you’re walking away with bogey at worse. So just bad timing on a bad swing. But I was happy with how I played. I didn’t feel like I really could have done much more than what I did.”
Only Macon County’s Maddox Crowder (66), Knoxville West’s Carson Kammann (67) and Dickson County’s Jackson Herrington (69) finished ahead of Etherton in the individual standings on Monday. Cookeville's Luke Caldwell also shot a 70.
Etherton showcased both mental toughness and consistency on the first leg of his final high school tournament, shooting par on his final six holes. The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga commit put forth a strong effort in his first time back to state since making it as a freshman.
“It’s hole 4 of a 36-hole golf tournament,” Etherton said. “There’s 32 more holes to be played, so you’ve just kind of got to say, ‘Oh well, it happened,’ and just trust that you can make the birdies to make it up.”
After Monday’s play, Etherton and Bradshaw formulated a simple game plan for Tuesday’s second round: play pretty much the same way, as the senior enters his final day as a prep player in prime position on high school golf’s biggest stage.
“Just try to do again what I did today, minus one hole,” Etherton said. “I’ll try not to think about that it’s the last time (playing high school golf) until maybe 17 or 18. I’ve still got a job to do: go out and play golf like I know how to play and try to end it on a good note. That’s all you really can do.”
