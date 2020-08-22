It wasn’t an ideal start for the William Blount football team.
Fortunately for the Governors, it’s a long season, and they have plenty of time to sure up some weaknesses that plagued them in their 49-7 loss at Maryville on Friday night.
“At no point did we compete very well — defensively especially,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens said. “We’re a lot better football team than we looked like tonight.”
The Governors entered the season confident after having advanced to the 2019 playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
While an upset over the 19-time defending Region 2-6A champion was a long shot for William Blount, its quarterback Trey Clemmer expected to give the Rebels a fight.
“We wanted to win, first of all,” Clemmer said. “We thought we could be a better team, and we believed that going out on the field. … The way we played tonight was not the team I’ve been playing with for the past few months.”
William Blount lost the battle up front on both sides of the ball, and Maryville capitalized with 410 offensive yards while limiting the Govs to 118.
Maryville coach Derek Hunt said William Blount’s biggest obstacle is its lack of depth.
“If it wasn’t for that, I think they would be a playoff team every year because of the coaches they have over there,” Hunt said. “I’m always impressed by the job Coach Shadowens and his staff does to get his kids to play hard because there is no question that they came out with energy in the first quarter and played like a team that thought they belonged.”
It certainly wasn’t all negative for the Govs. They hung with Maryville until the middle of the second quarter, with Bryston Williams making it a one-score game after Clemmer connected with Job Matossian for 44 yards.
Williams scored on a two-yard run to cut the Rebels’ lead to 14-7 with 7:06 left in the first half.
From there, the Govs just didn’t have an answer for Maryville — particularly running back Parker McGill, who led the Rebels with three touchdowns on runs of three, 33 and 7 yards.
By halftime, Maryville had pulled away, 42-7.
Of course, Shadowens said, there’s a reason the Rebels are defending state champions. William Blount’s struggles against the 6A powerhouse were also magnified by a short preseason without scrimmages in which the Govs could test players in certain positions.
“When you play Maryville, you kind of find out where you are and things you’ve got to work on,” Shadowens said. “You think you know some kids who can step in and play, but you haven’t been tested, even in scrimmage games. … Sometimes, Maryville makes people look bad, and they certainly made us look bad tonight.”
This isn’t new territory for the Governors, who fell to Maryville, 42-0, in last season’s opener. They know how to bounce back, as they proved last year. The week following their blowout loss to the Rebels, William Blount downed Morristown West, 36-21, before notching three more wins over Heritage, Cleveland and Lenoir City over the course of the season.
“First week to second week is always the biggest improvement we see, so we’ve got to come back on Monday and be ready to put this behind us,” Clemmer said. “We have limitless potential. We’ve got a special group of guys, and we can go as far as we let ourselves go.”
