Ella Webb wasn’t expecting her younger sister, Ava, to be her doubles partner before the season began.
The William Blount senior tennis standout and her doubles partner from a season ago, Estella Bookout, won the region championship en route to a doubles team state tournament appearance, but Bookout transferred schools ahead of the 2022 season and Ella Webb was paired with her freshman sister.
The two won the District 4-AA girls doubles championship Monday at Maryville High School, downing Lady Rebels pair Rachel Huffer and Souka Shumamura, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Ella Webb told The Daily Times. “We weren’t planning on playing together this season, but being able to play together, it’s just been a lot of fun.”
“(Ella Webb) being a senior and me being a freshman, this was the only chance we were going to get to play together,” Ava Webb added.
Given what Ella Webb accomplished last year, William Blount coach Wendy Petty had high expectations for her final year with the program, but she saw plenty of growth from Ava Webb over the course of the season.
That accumulated in the district championship match with Ava Webb facing two experienced seniors in Huffer and Shumamura, both of which won the district in 2021.
That growth was on display in the second set as Ella and Ava Webb battled back from a first-set loss to even the match at 1 in the second.
“(The Webb’s) struggled a little bit in the first set,” Petty said. “Each team was trading serves. There was probably some nervousness there at the beginning, but I think both teams found their groove and found their strokes. It was just great tennis to watch. That’s how this should be, going to the third set. We had a freshman in there against two seniors, so this was her first high-pressure match.
“She started off a little nervous, but she calmed down and found her stroke. I’m proud of her. I expected that. She’s tough. I knew she would battle through those nerves.”
On the other side of the net, Huffer and Shimamura got off to a strong start with their tie-breaking win in the opening set and the opportunity was there after trailing in the second set to tie it up and put themselves in position to claim their second-straight district crown.
“Heck of a match,” Maryville coach Christian Burns said. “Our girls had moments there where they had opportunities. Great first set, to win in a tie breaker. I tell our girls all the time, you can never play enough tie breakers and today was an instance where we got in a tie break, we controlled it and did what we needed to do. William Blount had a better second set than us. We were in it, but the momentum was interesting in how it went back and forth. I felt like William Blount controlled the short shot better than us and we just didn’t adjust to that.
“That was just one of those shots they hit all day long on us and we just couldn’t find the adjustment to overcome that.”
After beating Webb and Bookout in the district championship last year and then losing to them in the region title match, Burns is hoping Monday’s loss and help Huffer and Shimamura flip the script on Ella Webb and Ava Webb if the two meet up again in the region final.
To get there, the Lady Rebels duo will have to get past the District 3-AA doubles winners between West and Knox Central in Thursday’s regional semifinal.
“That’s what I reminded our girls at the medal presentation is that we have a chance to see William Blount again,” Burns said. “We have an opportunity. It’s huge (having two seniors competing). Rachel has been our team leader this year and Souka has really developed and grown.”
Ella Webb and Ava Webb will match up with the District 3-AA Champion for its chance to win the region. Regardless of what happens between now and Thursday, Petty knows this postseason run will be one both Ella Webb and Ava Webb will look back on fondly.
“I think they’ll look back years from now and appreciate that they got this far and played together,” Petty said. “Maybe not now, but later, they’ll love (the memory). It’s special.”
