The William Blount football team knew coming into its Region 1-6A clash against Science Hill that a win wouldn’t come easy.
A tendency to start slow on offense would not help the Governors topple one of the strongest teams on their schedule, so they put an added emphasis on striking first.
Science Hill never let William Blount have that chance.
The Govs defense seemingly collapsed in the opening half as several rushing attempts cut through with ease and found the end zone. On the other side of the ball, William Blount failed to execute and was forced to punt time and time again. By the time the young squad finally adjusted to Science Hill’s fast-pace rushing attempts it was too late.
The result was a 35-0 shutout loss to Science Hill on Friday at Mike White. The loss marks the second shutout of the season under first-year head coach Robert Reeves.
“They played well, I mean they’re a good team (and they’re) well coached.” Reeves told the Daily Times. “(They’re) physical, fast, I mean they’re just plain good. They’re a good ballclub and have a lot of tradition and a lot of victories for a reason.”
William Blount (0-5, 0-2 Region 1-6A) found themselves playing from behind in the opening minutes of the quarter as Science Hill’s quarterback Tyler Moon went for a 27-yard rushing touchdown. The score took a mere six plays with every drive resulting in positive yardage for the Hilltoppers.
Unphased, the Govs showed their determination to stay in the game when junior linebacker Nathan Flores recovered a fumble two possessions later.
The momentum was short lived as the Governors lost a fumble of their own that resulted in Science Hills second touchdown of the quarter.
The second saw much of the same with the Govs offensive efforts being completely shut down while the Hilltoppers found success rushing the ball.
“We had some missed assignments on defense, but ultimately our offense put them in a terrible position tonight.” Reeves said. “I can’t ask my defense to be on the field that much, we needed our offense the move to chains. We did not do that. That’s my fault. We need to fix it.
In total, Science Hill put up a whopping 323 rushing yards on 35 attempts. Comparatively, the Governors only mustered a mere six yards on 30 attempts.
The explosive half was followed by a silent third and fourth quarter by the Hilltoppers while the Govs offensive woes continued.
After a tough loss at home, Reeves remains optimistic about the future and will continue to press on despite the rocky start midway through the season.
“Tonight, we struggled. We didn’t do we didn’t do our job.” Reeves said.
“So that’s something we got to get better at because everybody we play is going to be talented from this point on to the rest of the year. We have to make sure that you know we’re doing a little things right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.