William Blount spent both nights of the Second Harvest Food Drive Holiday Classic attempting shots it generates from its offense. They just did not fall.
The Governors struggled to finish at the rim in a loss to Maryville Christian on Friday and added onto that strife with a series of missed jump shots they are accustomed to hitting in a 55-50 loss to Concord Christian on Saturday inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
“We’ve got a lot of shots going in and out that are good looks, and if they go in, the ballgame is totally different,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. “That’s happened the past few games, but I don’t think it’s anything negative. It’s just the law of percentages. That’s what basketball is, and eventually it will turnaround.”
William Blount (4-6) surrendered an 8-2 run at the start of the fourth quarter to fall into a 45-37 hole before working its way back into the game despite playing a full-court press that surrendered more easy baskets than it generated turnovers.
Senior guard Marshall Cooper squashed the run with 3-pointer with three minutes, 25 seconds remaining and then sophomore forward Matthew Clemmer answered a Chase Morgan bucket with an and-one.
Cooper hit another 3 after a William Morris layup to pull the Governors within three with 1:23 left to play, but Concord Christian was able to break the press and find Morgan for a layup 11 seconds later. The Governors failed to hit another field goal until Cooper hit an inconsequential 3 with two seconds remaining.
“There is always thought (that it is time to get out of the press), but you’re thinking, ‘If we can get one more turnover,’” Windle said. “We knew they would try to stall, so we wanted to try and go for one more steal. Unfortunately, it backfired on us.”
Cooper, Clemmer and Caden Williamson each scored 11 points to lead William Blount. Chase Morgan posted a game-high 17 points for Concord Christian while William Morris and Harry Pennoyer added 12.
The 50 points that William Blount tallied against Concord Christian is its third-lowest total of the season, but the Governors are not concerned despite a four-game stretch in which they have averaged 50.5 points per game after putting up 62.3 points per game through their first six games of the season.
Better ball movement and having all five players sell out for defensive rebounds to close out good defensive possessions are also facets of the game that the Governors hope they can learn from this stretch of three losses in their past four games.
William Blount will attempt to get back on track in its opening matchup of the Maryville Christmas Classic against Stone Memorial at 12:15 p.m. at Maryville High School.
“Sometimes you win and sometimes you learn,” Windle said. “… As a coach, you’re trying to feed confidence into those guys. I think we have players doing the same thing for other players as well — really being motivating. That shows what kind of group we have. It’s a close-knit group that loves each other and plays hard for each other.”
