William Bryan is hard to miss on the soccer field. He’s the one dashing around the pitch with a lion’s mane of hair, attacking opposing goalkeepers the way the big cat hunts its prey.
But it almost wasn’t so.
Maryville College used to enforce a strict hair rule on its soccer players: no long hair, no dyed colors and so forth. It was a rule before head coach Pepe Fernandez took over the program, and he never bothered to change it.
The day before Bryan arrived at Maryville, he got a text from Fernandez that he would need to cut his hair. Bryan, whose long locks have been a staple of his look for as long as he can remember, protested his coach’s wishes, and ultimately won the argument.
“I caved on that one,” Fernandez said. “You guys wear your hair the way you want. But you better be playing good if it’s really bad hair.”
The hair problem pushed aside, Bryan played well enough to sport any haircut he desires — though he would argue his lettuce is perfect the way it is. Bryan, after scoring 10 goals on the season and leading Maryville in assists, was named the Collegiate Conference of the South’s inaugural Rookie of the Year last Thursday.
Bryan was on pace to win the award a season ago with three goals in the first four matches, but a brutal injury two weeks into the campaign derailed his trajectory. It was only Maryville’s fourth game of the year when he suffered a bucket-handle tear of his meniscus — a rare injury in which the ligament separates itself from the bone entirely — and he began what would be a 10-month recovery.
He handled the process with flying colors. Bryan shocked his coaches with how fast he came back from a significant injury, but when Fernandez thinks about it, it should not have been surprising at the work Bryan put in to make the start of the season.
“If we had 10 players with his work ethic, with his energy and with his fire and with his positive attitude, we’d be competing for a national championship,” Fernandez said.
“He’s that type of kid. He could get a lot better, and he knows that, and he’s willing to work to get better. He has the characteristics that you really admire as a coach.”
Bryan picked up where he left off with a goal in Maryville’s second game of the year against Washington & Lee, his first score since the injury. A week later, in a return to his home state Kentucky for a match at Spalding, Bryan recorded two goals and an assist with his entire family cheering him on.
At the end of September in a home match versus LaGrange, Bryan netted what he called the “best goal” of his career. He dribbled through six defenders to get the shot off, Maryville’s only score in a 1-1 tie, but it was the audience that made it all worth it for Bryan. His girlfriend of three years was in the stands for the game, and they reunited afterwards for the first time in six weeks.
“It was just one of those goals where I felt like I was playing in slow motion,” Bryan said of the LaGrange goal. “It was just awesome. The aftermath, getting to hug my girlfriend, that meant a lot to me.”
Through a year and some change in the league, Bryan’s impossible-to-miss reputation as a prolific goal scorer — he was third in the CCS in shots on goal (39), goals scored (10) and points (25) — and for his flowing curls precedes his arrival wherever he goes.
Bryan doesn’t mind the attention. If he is remembered as “the guy from Maryville with long hair that scores goals,” so be it.
“It’s just a part of who I am,” Bryan said. “I take pride in my hair. When you have something like this, it’s very easy to remember. I choose to see it as an advantage for me. It’s a lot to manage, but it’s who I am.”
