Daniel Robinson remembers the hot summer days as a kid retrieving softballs that landed well beyond the fences at Sandy Springs and Everett Park during the Smoky Mountain Classic.
For the Blount County native and Alcoa baseball alum, it was a dream to one day be one of those players showcasing their hitting skills at the nation’s premier slowpitch softball tournament in Maryville.
He’s made that dream a reality for the past five years and he and the Windy City Grill team that he coaches and plays for is looking to keep it going at the 2022 Smoky Mountain Classic this weekend.
“I grew up in Alcoa,” Robinson told The Daily Times. “I used to shag home run balls back when I was younger during the games and take them back and we have a couple of guys (on the team) that have done that. When we were playing little league or middle school ball, we’d come over and shag balls and just watch those guys play.”
While Windy City will be featuring some newcomers to its roster, the main group of players have played together in the tournament for the past five years. Having the kind of experience on hand has made Robinson and his teammates confident.
“We’re pretty confident with the guys that we always have no matter what tournament we play in,” Robinson said. “We also know that in this tournament, a lot of our guys have grown up here, we grew up watching it and we know it’s the best teams around. You’re going to be facing the best competition and we know we’re not going to have an easy game where someone is going to lay down for us.
‘We’re always confident and we know we need to play hard. We’re confident enough to stick to our game no matter what tournament it is.”
Windy City will enter the weekend on a high note after coming off of a strong showing and a top ten finish in the Pic-O-Dixie Tournament in Chattanooga last month.
Despite more local or statewide tournaments not being available outside of that, Robinson is starting to get his team click together at the right time.
“There hasn’t been too many tournaments to play in consistently but we played in the (Pic-O-Dixie) a couple of weeks ago and finished top then there,” Robinson said. “I feel like we’re starting to kind of gel with the new group that we have moving forward. I think it’s just about coming in and being confident, sticking to our game and trusting our guys. I think that just determines how well we’ll do.”
Robinson hopes that confidence will help Windy City make a deep run, something local teams have struggled to do in the tournament. Whatever run it ends up having will start Friday at 10 a.m. at Sandy Springs Park against MTS.
“There’s a lot of hype around the Smoky Mountain Classic, you know, with all the conference teams and unlimited home runs,” Robinson said. “I think the biggest thing for us is just being able to control that hype and just be able to kind of stick to our game plan and be disciplined and aggressive when we need to. We just need to play our game and don’t ever give up.”
