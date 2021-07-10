A two-run home run from Neil Borden in the first inning against Premier gave Windy City Grille hope that the offensive struggles that contributed to its loss to Smash It Sports on Friday had subsided.
That optimism was short-lived as the Maryville-based team never threatened to push across another run in a 17-2 loss to Premier on Saturday at Sandy Springs Park that eliminated Windy City Grille from the 53rd annual Smoky Mountain Classic.
“It was good that we came out and got some runs early, and even after that, we hit a couple of balls hard but caught a couple tough breaks where they were in the right spot and made some good plays,” Daniel Robinson told The Daily Times. “They made the plays they needed to, and it kept them ahead and didn’t give us a chance to get back into it.”
Premier responded to Borden’s home run with a seven-run first inning, and Windy City Grille had no response, mustering three baserunners over the final four innings.
Windy City Grille went down in order in the second, stranded a pair of runners in the third, hit into an inning-ending double play in the fourth and concluded its run in the tournament by going three up, three down in the fifth.
“We got a little antsy in some places,” Robinson said. “Looking back, some pitches we swung at we probably should have taken and little things like that. I think we were just trying to make something happen and stay in the game, but it happens.”
Despite scoring a combined nine runs in its three games, Windy City Grille exits the Smoky Mountain Classic as the only local team to record a win after beating Maryville-based TVOS Misfits on Thursday in the opening game of the tournament.
It hoped that victory would lead to more success, even if that meant competitive losses to higher-ranked teams, but it is not taking the experience for granted.
Windy City Grille believes its best softball of the year lies ahead as it shifts its attention to several state tournaments, including the WSL Tennessee State Tournament in Cookeville on August 28-29, and the WSL World Championships in Panama City, Florida, in September.
Ultimately, its success in those tournaments will be dictated on whether it can find a way to produce more runs in an offense-driven sport.
“Right now, we’re entering the second half of the season and some big tournaments are coming up, so I think it’s always good on a big stage like this to get some guys in there with a crowd and announcers against the best competition,” Robinson said. “I think that just boosts our confidence for the rest of the year, and we’ll come out of here and know what we need to do.
“We’re better from this moving forward, so I’m excited for the rest of the year.”
