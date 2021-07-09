For an inning, at least, it looked like Windy City Grille was riding the high of its opening round over the TVOS Misfits when it faced Smash It on Friday.
The Maryville-based team took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning and only gave up three in the bottom frame to stay within striking distance at 3-1 against the power hitting team from Newbreed, North Carolina.
Then Smash It, living up to its name, smashed the ball — a lot.
Windy City wasn’t able to duplicate its early successes as Smash It exploded for 21 unanswered en route to a convincing 21-1 finish at Sandy Springs Park and move on in the winner’s bracket of the Smoky Mountain Classic.
The loss dropped Windy City to 1-1 and into the losers bracket where it will face elimination at 9:15 a.m. today at Sandy Springs.
For Windy City’s Daniel Robinson, the outcome wasn’t entirely unexpected and he didn’t want to take the opportunity to be playing in one of the country’s premier softball tournaments for granted, despite the final score.
“We went into the second inning down 3-1 and then (Smash It) kind of got into a groove there,” Robinson told The Daily Times. “We knew that was going to happen, we expected that. But it’s just fun to be out there with other guys and get that experience.
“We have some guys that haven’t had a chance to play in this tournament, to play against competition like that. It’s just always fun to have that opportunity. We always want to compete, that’s the goal.”
It was a Hayden Wiggins single into right field to score Ethan Starr that gave Windy City an early advantage.
The three runs from Smash It were a quick answer, but Windy City’s defense, which was key in the team’s 6-2 win over the Misfits on Thursday, limited the damage and kept it a two-run game with a chance to clap back in the top of the second.
“Our defense honestly helped us out last night,” Robinson said. “We don’t swing the 240 bats as much, so that was little different hitting wise, but we played great defense to make up for it. It was a big part of our victory, for sure.”
It did little to slow down Smash It’s hitting and the two-run deficit ballooned into a 12-run deficit in the second inning for Windy City as Smash It scored 10 in the frame to up its lead to 13-1.
While Smash It continued to add to its lead with a seven-run third inning and another in the fourth, Windy City had its chances to cut into that lead.
Down to its final three outs in the top of the fifth, Bubba Owens led off with a single to left field and Wiggins followed it up with a single of his own.
With two on, Kevin Houser reached on a fielder’s choice to keep two on with one out, but Mike Henderson flew out to center and Tyler Williams grounded out at short to end the threat and the game.
“It just seemed like we couldn’t put anything together,” Robinson said. “We got a few hits then we’d get another hit and then catch a few bad breaks. But, they’re a good team. If you’re going to get any runs or hits, you’ve got to make them count and can’t make any mistakes.
“We had a couple of opportunities to get a couple of more runs, but it is what it is. We had fun and it’s fun to play against that competition.”
Heading into Saturday morning’s contest, Robinson hopes his teammates put their nerves behind them and enjoy the moment. He also hopes that could ignite a run that will extend Windy City’s stay in the tournament.
“It’s a big stage, so I hope we come out a little bit more relaxed,” Robinson said. “We’ve got two games under our belt, we’ve played against one of the best teams in the country. I think it’s just more of coming out relaxed and just enjoying being in the tournament.
“We’ll try to string a few hits together and see what happens. We’ll have fun no matter what, but it’d be nice to make a little noise for sure.”
