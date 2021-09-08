Something will have to give Friday night at Jack Renfro Stadium.
William Blount and Heritage were on the brink of their first wins of the season a week ago, both falling late in region openers at Jefferson County and at Cocke County, respectively.
Now, the two longtime county rivals come together for the 43rd annual Battle for the Bell with a year’s worth of bragging rights and a prospective turning point in two seasons that haven’t met expectations on the line.
The Governors (0-3, 0-1 Region 1-6A) drove down the field in the final minutes against the Patriots, reaching the 25-yard line trailing 17-14 before a Matthew Clemmer pass to the end zone was intercepted to halt their comeback, but head coach Phillip Shadowens has been pleased with the response from his team in the days following the loss.
“Obviously we were disappointed that we didn’t find a way to win the game (against Jefferson County),” William Blount coach Phillip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “I liked a lot of things I saw (last) Friday night, just wasn’t able to finish it the way we wanted. Obviously this is a big rivalry week and we’re looking forward to it.”
A little more than 20 miles away on the same night, the Mountaineers (0-3, 0-1 Region 2-6A) met a similar fate as their game-tying two-point conversion came up short in their 29-27 loss to the Fighting Cocks.
“Their early effort in the game was expected,” Heritage coach Tim Hammontree said. “The continuing of effort over a period of quarters as we were trying to make a comeback and doing the things that we felt like, offensively and defensively, would help turn that game in our favor, we were able to make some of those things happen for us.
“We built some confidence but we weren’t able to overcome all of the penalties.”
Despite their record, Shadowens has seen enough of the Mountaineers tape from their previous three games to see the areas William Blount can be challenged, particularly in their offensive backfield, which features running backs Daniel Foxx, Cayleb O’Conner and quarterback Wesley Deck, who has proven to be a threat with his legs.
O’Conner rushed for three touchdowns while Foxx ran for 140 yards against Cocke County.
“I think their quarterback is athletic,” Shadowens said. “I think their (offensive) front has been good. I really like a couple of their players, they’re really good and play both sides of the ball with some interior guys on defense and some offensive linemen. I like the receivers, especially (Chase Ridings) he’s been really good. They’re going to try to run the football first and they’ll do that with their running backs and the quarterback, but he’s certainly capable of throwing the ball down the field. It’s going to be a challenge.
“Obviously some people have been able to run the ball effectively against us this year, and Heritage will try to do the same thing so we’ve got to find a way to stop the run.”
Stopping the run has been an achilles heel for the Govs defense through three games.
A week after giving up more than 500 yards rushing to Karns, Jefferson County posted a 235-yard rushing performance. It’s an area Hammontree is hoping Heritage’s offense can exploit.
“We’d only feel good about the fact that, given the opportunity early in games, we’ve established a decent run game,” Hammontree said. “Until we’ve played those teams that are so much bigger and physical than us upfront. Doing the job, blocking schemes, all of that stuff is there. If we have an opportunity to establish that and our guys that are running the ball will continue to run hard.
“We have an opportunity to establish a run game against (William Blount) that we haven’t been able to do.”
Regardless of rushing stats and past performances, both Hammontree and Shadowens know that a rivalry game presents different challenges, which the Mountaineers learned the hard way last season.
In that 2020 meeting at Mike White Field, Heritage was on the cusp of scoring a big road win and improving to 2-2 early in the season against William Blount, but squandered away its lead late in a 29-22 loss to the Govs.
“Kind of just finding a way to win at the end of the game,” Shadowens said. “That’s what happened last year. Our kids just had some fortitude and found a way to make plays at the end and win. It’s just a rivalry game. You can throw out records and all those kinds of things. It just never matters. Special things and crazy things happen in rivalry games.”
