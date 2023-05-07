A common characteristic among Maryville College’s 2023-24 signees is a history of winning basketball.
A background of success at all stops, both individual and team achievements, was an important trait that head coach Raul Placeres and the Scots evaluated among potential newcomers to the program.
They believe they have a group of 10 winning players that can bolster a Scots roster looking to build on its three consecutive regular-season conference titles and make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
“Winners, first and foremost,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “Several guys that made it to the state championship game. Several guys won the state championship. Guys that were All-District, All-Region, All-State. A lot of winning pedigree in the guys that are coming in.”
Javi Rosell, a 5-foot-11 point guard from Belen Jesuit Prep in Miami, Florida, joins the Scots off the heels of a Class 5A state championship in his senior season. Rosell took home state tournament MVP honors for his work in leading Belen to its first championship in program history. He continues the strong tradition of Scots from Miami, as both Placeres and former MC All-American and current Seymour girls head coach Greg Hernandez hail from the Miami area.
In addition to his athletic prowess, Rosell also earned a McGill Scholarship, one of the most prestigious financial awards at the college, given to only five incoming freshmen.
Other guards in the class include local products Nick Johnson, an All-Daily Times player from Maryville High School, Lenoir City’s Kobe Franklin, Hayden Llewellyn, who led a 28-8 Corbin High School team in Corbin, Kentucky, and Nathan Hoback out of Marion County High School in Jasper, Tennessee.
Guard Ryon Reed and forward Collin Smith, teammates out of Southeast Bulloch High School in Brooklet, Georgia, bring a level of chemistry to a Maryville College team that greatly benefitted from pre-established connections last season. The Scots had two pairs of former teammates on last year’s roster: Chase Morgan and Jose Rodriguez from Concord Christian, and Jaylon Green and Devin Mixon from Knox Webb.
It’s an added bonus for the Scots beyond Reed and Smith’s physical talents; Smith was Bulloch’s scoring champion and leading rebounder, while Reed led the team in assists and free-throw percentage.
“I think the more synergy we have within our team, the better we all are,” Placeres said. “I know a lot of the guys we signed this year, I know they’ve been pushed. I know they’ve been taught the right way, and that really helps the transition from high school to college.”
Three Georgia forwards round out the Scots’ signing class: Keith Williams, Wes Walker and Seth Jack. The 6-foot-8, 270-pound Williams will increase Maryville’s size noticeably, after it lost forwards Charlie Cochran and Kordell Kah to graduation. He led The Mount Vernon School in Atlanta to its first ever Final Four appearance.
Walker, 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds from Woodville-Tompkins in Savannah, played in the same class as Williams and was part of a 20-10 Wolverines team. The 6-foot-6 Jack, the fifth Scot signee from the state of Georgia, was a Cherokee County All-Team honorable mention for Creekview High School in Canton.
“Really excited about the class we put together,” Placeres said. “We feel like it complements this year’s group really well. I think we got a little bit bigger, more athletic, and added some more shooting to last year’s ballclub.”
An important part of the recruiting process was having each newcomer watch the Scots in-person, so they would get a feel for the level of excellence Placeres demands from his team.
An incoming player has to not only mesh with Maryville’s style of play and fit in with its returners, but the college’s overall culture as well, and Placeres feels he has 10 athletes who do just that.
“We’ve covered basically every position,” Placeres said. “We’ve brought someone we feel, whether it’s next year or in their career here with us, their attributes are going to help us win basketball games, and we’re really excited about that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.