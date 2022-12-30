Stories of hard work, perseverance and success are always present in Blount County sports, and 2022 was no different.
Some programs continued their reign of dominance in their respective sports, while others blazed new paths and took home hardware for the first time. Some athletes battled back from injury, while others earned high honors after leading their teams to new heights. The Daily Times sports staff was there for it all.
Here are the top 10 sports moments from an unforgettable year:
No. 1: Alcoa football wins eighth title
Breaking statewide records has become commonplace for the Alcoa football program. Sometimes, the records it breaks are ones it set.
The Tornadoes defeated East Nashville, 45-26, in the 2022 BlueCross Bowl at Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium. The win gave Alcoa its eighth consecutive state title, breaking the state record it set when it won seven straight championships from 2004-2010. After going 13-1 leading up to the game, Alcoa had to fight for its latest title; it ultimately overcame a talented East Nashville team through three touchdown passes from senior quarterback Zach Lunsford, all of which were caught by receiver Luke Cannon.
“That’s what we talk to our guys about,” Alcoa first-year coach Brian Nix said. “That’s our motto, ‘They’ll break before we do.’ You have to earn that. That’s why we prepare the way we do. We work so much on those critical moments.”
“We knew that we were going to come out here and have to fight,” senior lineman Lance Williams added. “We knew that they weren’t just going to lay down for us. We just came out here and did what we’ve been doing every day.”
No. 2: Alcoa softball takes state
The Alcoa softball program traveled to Murfreesboro for the 2022 state softball tournament hoping to compete and have fun. It accomplished much more than that, taking home the program’s first-ever state title.
After dropping the two teams’ first matchup of the day, the Lady Tornadoes defeated Forrest in the deciding game, 6-1, to cap off the most meaningful trip the program has ever had. Jaylyn Halliburton smacked a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning, Olivia Emert batted in two runs and Adrianna King tallied her own RBI to pace Alcoa’s offense, while freshman Gabby Burkhart earned the win on the mound.
For coach Sarah Fekete Bailey, the championship was exactly what her team deserved.
“This is just a special group of kids,” Fekete Bailey said. “They bought in and they just have such a warrior’s spirit. I’m going to get emotional talking about them, but they’re just special. It’s only right that they go out with a state championship.”
No. 3: Maryville girls win 4x400
Brooke Burgin spent months rehabbing after an injury she suffered prior to the start of track season, but she returned and played a pivotal role on a Maryville 4x400 team that took first in the Division I Class AAA state track and field championships.
Burgin and teammates Katie Workman, Jasmin Mayden and Aliyah Kennedy ran together as freshmen, and just as Burgin did with her injury, they came back even stronger as sophomores, beating 15 other relay teams at the event. Maryville coach Nick White knew his squad had a strong chance to take home hardware, and they more than proved him right.
“They were all freshmen last season and it was a learning process, no doubt,” White said. “Last year, Brooke and Aliyah ran in four events so we paired them back a little bit hoping we would have chance to win the 4x400 and they just came out and ran for each other. They got after it. They ran well enough to win. To have all four of them back is phenomenal.”
No. 4: William Blount duo make history
William Blount’s tennis duo of Bayler Cupp and John Macon fought all season to go as far as they could. They weren’t about to let a little rain get in their way.
The two were just barely into their Region 2-AA boys doubles finals match on May 13 when rain began to pour at Tyson Park, forcing play to be moved to the Knoxville Racquet Club. That didn’t stop them, though, as they went on to beat Powell’s Justice Campbell and Bryce Jardet, 6-1, 6-0, to become the first William Blount boys pair ever to advance to the state tournament.
“It didn’t bother me because I knew they would be fine,” William Blount coach Wendy Petty told The Daily Times. “Yeah, it’s irritating to have to move, and to start and stop, I’ve been there before myself as a player. It’s irritating, but they came and they finished.”
William Blount’s boys team had a historic season overall, too, finishing just one win short of a state tournament appearance with a loss to Science Hill in the Class AA sectionals.
No. 5: Heritage gets long-awaited win
Heritage’s student section flooded James D. Lillard Field, then followed the team as it left for the locker room after the Mountaineers’ monumental 45-21 win over Cocke County on Sept. 2, which was the program’s first win since Sept. 25, 2020.
Quarterback Wesley Deck, who had a breakout season running new coach Joe Osovet’s offense, threw for four touchdowns and ran for another as Heritage totaled 345 yards. Its defense stepped up, too, pitching a second-half shutout of Cocke County and helping propel the Mountaineers to one of their highlight moments in Osovet’s first season, one in which they showed true promise.
“We played. We came out and we fought the whole entire game,” Osovet told The Daily Times. “Overcame some adversity early on. (Cocke County) made it a one-score game, we came back, drove the ball down the field, scored, made it a two-score game. Got some turnovers on defense.
“Our kids played tonight. Proud of them. I can’t say enough good things. Our playmakers played incredible tonight. (Quarterback) Wesley Deck started out a little bit rusty, but what’s been our motto? We came out and we executed and put this thing away. I’m proud of our guys. They deserve this one for all the hard work they’ve put in through the past six months.”
No. 6: Maryville soccer keeps winning
For a long stretch during the Maryville boys soccer team’s season, the question wasn’t if the Rebels could win. It was how long they were going to keep winning.
Maryville dominated through a large chunk of its season, winning 13 straight matches and giving itself a chance to win one of the toughest districts in the state.
“We’re having a fantastic season, but at the same time, we have not played more than one game at a time,” Maryville coach Nick Bradford told The Daily Times during that stretch. “It sounds so cliche, but we continue to harp on the fact that all they have to do is be better than their opponent that night. That’s it.”
Though Bearden ultimately gave the Rebels their first loss of the season, Maryville’s impressive winning streak served to prove the dynamic and talented state of its current, and future, roster.
No. 7: Battle of Pistol Creek
The annual rivalry matchup between Maryville and Alcoa, known as the Battle of Pistol Creek, is always one of the top sports stories in Blount County. This year was no different.
Alcoa defeated Maryville, 27-14, to claim its first win in the series since 2018. The Tornadoes defense stole the show, forcing two critical interceptions, the second of which was returned 82 yards for a touchdown by Jordan Harris, sealing the win in the final moments for Alcoa.
Maryville made impressive plays, such as when Noah Vaughn opened the scoring with a 56-yard touchdown run and Matthew Clemmer threw a four-yard scoring pass to Caleb Graham, but it ended up as a highlight moment for Alcoa in coach Brian Nix’s first season at the helm.
“I don’t know what to feel right now,” Alcoa quarterback Zach Lunsford said. “I don’t really know what to say. It feels good. (Beating Maryville) is way above (winning state the championship). This is our state championship right here.”
“I’m so proud of this team,” Nix added. “Even the character, they’re just good kids. We don’t have any grade issues, we don’t have any off-the-field issues, we don’t have to worry about the grades, or checking with teachers. I think that that wins. Talent is enough until you face another talented team, then your character comes out.
“You’ve got to have character to have a chance, to suck it up and win a game like this.”
No. 8: MC players earn CCS honors
Maryville College has already had a tremendous impact on the young Collegiate Conference of the South. Several Scots took home CCS honors after fielding impressive seasons for their teams.
Of the accolades, William Bryan, Maryville men’s soccer’s long-haired scoring machine and assist-maker, was named the CCS’ Rookie of the Year after ranking third in the conference in shots on goal (39), goals scored (10) and points (25).
“If we had 10 players with his work ethic, with his energy and with his fire and with his positive attitude, we’d be competing for a national championship,” Maryville coach Pepe Fernandez told The Daily Times. “He’s that type of kid. He could get a lot better, and he knows that, and he’s willing to work to get better. He has the characteristics that you really admire as a coach.”
For the Maryville women’s soccer team, Sierra Lee was tabbed as the CCS’ first-ever Offensive Player of the Year, becoming the first Maryville player to win a conference’s highest individual award since Shannon Reagan did so in 2019 as the USA South Player of the Year.
“I started focusing more on my finishing and less on just kicking the ball at the goal,” Lee said. “I just worked on my shot selection because Pepe said that was the reason I wasn’t scoring much at the beginning of the season.”
No. 9: Vols win SEC title
When the Tennessee basketball team took the court against Texas A&M on March 13 in the SEC Tournament championship, it hadn’t claimed the conference’s title since 1979. It left the court having ended the drought.
The Vols beat the Aggies, 65-50, winning the SEC title for the first time in 43 years. After starting conference play with a subpar record, Tennessee used strong leadership in the locker room to finish 14-4 in SEC play and beat Mississippi State, Kentucky and then Texas A&M in the tournament at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
“I just feel like we just kept chipping away at it,” Tennessee’s Josiah-Jordan James said. “I feel like everything happens for a reason. We started off SEC play 2-3, and a lot of people doubted us, but we in the locker room, everybody, coaches and players included, never really held our heads down. We just came in and worked each and every day, and that’s what Coach Barnes requires. That’s what our coaching staff requires, and that’s what we started to require out of each other just to keep getting better each and every day.
“We knew it was a long season, but we just — I mean, it’s just a daily grind here. I feel like we kept taking steps to get better ... that’s what led us to this point today.”
No. 10: Vols baseball takes SEC championship
The Tennessee baseball team didn’t just have the pleasure of winning its first SEC Tournament title since 1995 on May 29. It got to do so by beating Florida, too.
The Vols defeated the Gators, 8-5, in the tournament’s championship game at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, capping off a run in which they beat Vanderbilt, LSU and Kentucky to advance to the title bout. It was yet another accomplishment for a Tennessee team that produced one of the most dominant regular seasons in college baseball history and eventually received the No. 1 national seed, a first for the program.
“You can say some cliché things as a coach — sometimes you kind of have to — but there’s real depth on this team as there are on other teams, but a lot of times it’ll vanish because guys get wrapped up in themselves,” Tennessee coach Tont Vitello said. “I think you have to have sincere brotherhood or a bond going on in the locker room. ... I just think whatever has kind of gone on again with leadership from guys ... there’s a tight bond, I think, where people value other teammates they have and they put them above themselves.”
