KNOXVILLE — Two successful outings against SEC opponents haven’t undone more than a decade of damage for the Tennessee football program, but it has certainly helped the image of Josh Heupel’s current team.
Tennessee had opportunities to close the gap with Florida in the second half earlier this season, but failed to do so after a few critical mishaps, including a dropped pass on fourth down that had the potential of going for a touchdown.
The Vols (4-2, 2-1 SEC), though, responded in their next two games against Missouri and South Carolina, beating both teams by a combined 107-44 score and breaking a plethora of offensive records in the process.
One of the many indictments of Tennessee football since dropping into the SEC’s cellar — it last won the Eastern Division title in 2007 — was that the Vols struggled to beat teams like Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt while rarely being competitive versus Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
Tennessee had its chances to compete with the Gators before being shut out in the second half in a 38-14 loss, and how the Vols will do against No. 5 Alabama and No. 1 Georgia remains to be seen, with both college football powers still left on their schedule.
Winning games against teams Tennessee is better than is all that could be asked out of Heupel in his first season, especially after former coach Jeremy Pruitt’s 3-7 finish a year ago.
Winning those types of games in Year One is a good foundation to build on and sell to recruits.
“For a long time, when you take over a program, you’re talking about what it’s going to look like,” Heupel said. “That’s in your building and it’s on the football field. With it being a dead period, once June hit we were able to get (recruits) around us. Young men that are looking for the right things in their college football experience I think gravitated towards our program. Now you get an opportunity to see what it looks like on the field. We’re one of the fastest, most aggressive football teams on the field every single Saturday ...
“I know recruits are seeing that week in and week out. They can see us growing as a football program, they see the fun that our players are having in the buildup of the week and how they perform on Saturday. They see how hard we’re playing and it’s a family and when you do those things, you know that the foundation of your program is really rock solid to be able to do those things as we continue to grow.”
Heupel’s current players can attest to the team having fun.
Velus Jones Jr. confirmed it after catching six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown against the Gamecocks, adding to an offense that currently ranks second in the SEC with nearly 475 yards per game.
To put the Vols’ explosiveness compared to past teams in perspective, Tennessee posted 249 points in six games after scoring a total of 215 points in 2020 under Jeremy Pruitt.
“Man, this is exciting,” Jones said. “I can only imagine how the players felt before us that Coach Heupel’s been over. It’s an amazing feeling. Everybody’s smiling. You can just feel the energy. You just love the feeling, so we have to keep scoring.”
As fun as the last two games have been for the Vols, the road ahead will present more daunting challenges than the ones Missouri and South Carolina put up, starting Saturday night in Neyland Stadium against No. 13 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
While Tennessee so far has looked better than expected, the Vols are still in search of a program-defining win. Opportunities for such have seemed to present themselves over the years only for disappointment to follow, such as their loss to Alabama in 2016.
Ole Miss, led by former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin, features one of the top quarterbacks in the country in Matt Corral, who has thrown for 1,497 yards and 12 touchdowns against no interceptions so far this season.
Facing Corral and an Ole Miss offense that ranks atop the SEC in total offense (561.6 yards per game) will present the Vols defense with its biggest challenge to date, but winning as of late has allowed confidence and belief to seep into the program.
“I think (winning) helps in the buy-in,” Heupel said. “That was the question last week and for our players, they’ve seen that if you buy into the process and do it at a high level, the results will come. This is a game of one-week seasons, and all we care about is enjoying this one for our players.
“I’ll probably flip the switch pretty quickly here, and we’ll be on to the next one against Ole Miss.”
