KNOXVILLE — As it stepped onto the grass at Victor Ashe Park, the Alcoa cross country program knew exactly what it wanted.
Both its boys and girls teams earned region titles last season, and the only way Alcoa would be content at Wednesday’s Region 2-A/AA championship meet was to put forth a repeat performance.
“We came back really wanting to do it again,” Alcoa coach Pam Haggard told The Daily Times.
Paced by Kacey Holliday and Sam Bridges, Alcoa accomplished its mission, claiming first place in both the boys and girls team standings and sending both squads to the state tournament. It was an especially dominant performance by its girls team, as five Alcoa girls finished in the top-seven individually.
Holliday took first place out of 74 runners with a time of 19:44.40, earning the individual region champion title. Lily Bridges (21:39.36) followed in fourth place, Ashley Halter (22:00.46) came in fifth, Aliza Reynolds (22:23.50) took sixth and Lydia Whitlock (22:29.50) finished in seventh.
Katheryn Anderson (22:55.34) and Jayden Vitale (24:26.51) took 11th and 24th place, respectively.
Of the four girls teams that qualified for state, Anderson County finished as runner-up to Alcoa in the overall standings, followed by South-Doyle in third place and Stone Memorial in fourth.
“The girls, they had a great race obviously,” Haggard said. “Coming in, we knew that they had a great chance of winning today, but they came out there and did what they needed to do. They stayed together as a group and worked hard, and that was just the secret to their success, working as a team today.”
In the boys race, Bridges took second place with a time of 16:58.95, finishing just behind South-Doyle’s Thomas Polen (16:55.40).
“Sam led most of the race, but the South-Doyle kid outkicked him in the end,” Haggard said. “He ran a great race. We needed him up there in the front because we’ve got a little bit of a gap there before the rest of our group comes in, but then the rest of the group stayed strong together and they were able to finish it up for us.”
Behind Bridges was Graham Mizell (18:33.90) in 13th place, Tyler Barham (19:02.02) in 17th and Jehoiada Green (19:22.18) in 23rd, while Ethan Limanni (19:22.42) finished 24th, Jack Touton (19:26.48) was two spots behind him at 26th and Alex Jones (21:12.19) came in 43rd.
Of the four boys team state qualifiers, Anderson County took second place behind Alcoa, while L&N STEM Academy took third and South-Doyle claimed fourth.
“We knew the boys race was going to be a little bit tougher,” Haggard said. “When you look at the points, you’ll see it was a much closer race. The guys worked really hard and pulled it out. I’m very proud.”
Duke qualifies for Samuel Everett: Anastasia Duke is no stranger to the state championship, as she made it there during both her elementary and middle school years.
Now as a freshman for Samuel Everett School of Innovation, Duke is headed back, booking her ticket to state with an eighth place finish Wednesday.
“I’m pretty happy about it since it’s my first year and I was nervous about going into high school cross country because it’s a 5K,” Duke said. “It’s been encouraging this year getting higher rankings, and it’s fun, but it’s really hard during the race.”
After calming those nerves and already proving herself at the high school level, the goal for Duke at state is individual improvement.
“(I’m looking forward to) just doing as well as I can,” Duke said. “Maybe looking at my times and beating my times, and just getting better.”
